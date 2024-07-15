Apple releases new midnight color for HomePod mini, replacing space gray

In a bizarre mid-July announcement, Apple has today updated the HomePod mini. Not with any new features or upgrades, however, but with a new (or more precisely, different) choice of color.

You can now order the HomePod mini in a new Midnight colorway. This joins the previous collection of White, Blue, Yellow, and Orange color options. The very similar ‘space gray’ color option has been replaced by the new Midnight option.

The difference between the space gray HomePod mini and the new midnight color is very slight, with midnight having a slightly bluer tone. To an untrained eye, though, both are ‘black’.

However, the change does now mean that customers can buy the exact same shade of HomePod mini as exists for the bigger second-generation HomePod (which is offered in Midnight and White).

The HomePod mini was first released in November 2020. Clearly due for a refresh, Apple smart home users have been waiting for news about the next revision to the company’s entry-level smart speaker, but given today’s color update, a new generation of hardware might still be a ways off.

The HomePod mini in midnight is available to order today from the Apple online store. First deliveries arrive starting July 17. It is on sale at the same $99 price point, and is otherwise identical to every other HomePod mini that has existed to date.