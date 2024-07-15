We might still be a little over 12 hours away from the official start of Prime Day 2024, but the Apple deals are already here in a major way. First of all, we have the best prices ever on Apple’s new 13 and 15-inch M3 MacBook Air configurations with entry-level models down at $899 and new all-time lows on the 16GB variants for both form-factors. Staying on the laptop side of things, we also now have M3 Pro MacBook Pro models seeing massive $500 price drops joining the M3 models from $1,399 shipped. The latest M3 iMac is back down to $1,150, or $150 off, while Apple Watch Series 9 deals returned at $100 off the going rated right before we spotted just about every Apple Watch Ultra 2 configuration out there down at $729. Head below for today’s early Prime Day Apple deals in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 13/15-inch M3 MacBook Air now at the lowest prices yet

The 2024 summer Prime Day event might still be a little bit less than 24 hours out, but the deals are already flying and we are tracking fantastic price drops on Apple’s latest M3 MacBook Air folks. Easily the best and most accessible machine in Apple’s current stable of laptops, Amazon is now offering the latest 13-inch M3 MacBook Air in all four colors down at $898.99 shipped. Regularly $1,099, the is a straight up $200 price drop, the lowest price we can find, and a return to the best price ever. We have only seen this machine down this low once before today for a brief time in early June, but it has returned just in time for Amazon’s massive summer shopping event to deliver what might be the best Prime Day MacBook deal we will see. There is a chance it drops a touch lower, it is Prime Day after all, but considering how new this model is, it’s hard to believe it could possibly be by much. Head below for new all-time lows on the 512GB SSD model and the popular configuration with 16GB of RAM alongside the best Amazon prices ever on the 15-inch variants.

Folks looking to jump up to the 13-inch with the 16GB RAM upgrade – a popular option among 9to5Toys readers – are also in luck. Regularly $1,499, all four colors are now sitting at the $1,299 Amazon all-time low with this same $200 in savings here.

Just about every Apple Watch Ultra 2 configuration is now down at $729, Apple Watch Series 9 $100 off from $299

Alongside the $100 price drops we are tracking across the Apple Watch Series 9 configurations, Best Buy and Amazon are stepping in today with $70 deals on a wide-range of Apple Watch Ultra 2 styles. Regularly $799, you can land the Ocean Band, Trail Loop, and Alpine Loop models down at $729 shipped right now via Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sale and the early Amazon Prime Day offerings. While we have seen Ultra 2 models at $714 a couple times this year, alongside a wild dip even lower for a few hours, it really doesn’t get much lower than $729 when you’re talking about just about every band configuration Apple offers – there’s really only a couple color options not on sale right now and you’ll likely find the one you’re after at Best Buy if Amazon doesn’t have it.

Apple Watch Series 9 deals:

Early Prime Day deal has Apple’s 24-inch M3 iMac starting from $1,150 in all colors

As part of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 24-inch M3 iMac down down at $1,149.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon on all four colorways of the base 256GB model. Still up at the full $1,299 via Best Buy and currently marked down to $1,199 via B&H, Amazon is now offering nearly $150 off the latest Apple all-in-one desktop machine. This deals lands on par with our Memorial Day mention and the price drop before that, coming within $1 of the best price we have tracked in 2024. You will find the 10-core models seeing the same $150 price drop right now as well, alongside select colorways of the 10-core 512GB variants from $1,449.

Roborock Prime Day deals deliver the best prices of the year at up to $650 off

The Roborock Prime Day deals are starting to flood with huge price drops across the breads intelligent robotic cleaning solutions. You’ll find both its high-end autonomous models with auto-cleaning and emptying alongside the more more modest cleaning at up to $650 off with starting from $260 for Prime Day 2024.

Apple’s 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro models just dropped $500 folks! Now starting from $1,999 all-time lows

While we are still tracking a solid $200 price drop on the M3 MacBook Pro starting at $1,399, new Amazon all-time lows are landing on the M3 Pro this morning. The 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with the 512GB SSD and 18GB of RAM is now down at $1,999 shipped while the same model with 36GB of RAM is now at a frankly quite fantastic $2,399 shipped. Both deals are live on the Silver and Space Black paint jobs to deliver new Amazon all-time lows. Regularly $2,499 and $2,899, you’re looking at $500 price drops here folks. Scoring a current-generation pro-grade Apple laptop with a straight-up, no-strings attached $500 in cash savings is…ummm…very good.

Screenshot

Dreame’s AI-powered intelligent cleaning bots up to $570 off for Prime Day

Dreame is another standout brand in the automated home cleaning space and it too is offering big-time price drops for Prime Day this year. You’re looking at up to $570 in savings across both its flagship and more affordable robotic cleaning systems alongside some solid price drops on its upright wet/dry vacuums as well.

Dreame L20 Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop $900 (Reg. $1,400) With an extra 5% off using code DM9to55off at checkout

(Reg. $1,400) Dreame X30 Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop $1,190 (Reg. $1,700) With an extra 5% off using code DM9to55off at checkout

(Reg. $1,700) Dreame H12 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum $300 (Reg. $500) With an extra 5% off using code DM9to55off at checkout

(Reg. $500) Dreame L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop $600 (Reg. $900) With an extra 5% off using code DM9to55off at checkout

(Reg. $900) Dreame H14 Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner $420 (Reg. $600) With an extra 5% off using code DM9to55off at checkout



(Reg. $600)

***Early Prime Day deals now live at up to 63% off – everything is waiting right here

