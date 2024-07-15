Put a Roborock smart robot vacuum on your floor this Prime Day

Photo: Roborock

If you’ve ever considered buying an intelligent robot vacuum, your time for effortless, immaculate floors has arrived! Roborock’s 2024 Prime Day Sales Promotion is one you won’t want to miss. There’s a model for every price point and lifestyle, but these incredible deals are only available until July 21 – check out Roborock’s offers below.

S8 Max Ultra

The S8 Max Ultra is Roborock’s flagship product, and it vacuums, hot-water mop washing, and heated air dries your floors like a champion. Its claim to fame is a “Flexi Arm” side brush and a rotating side mop that ensures corners and hard-to-reach areas are cleaned.

This clever robot vacuum detects dirt yet has recognition to avoid stray objects. And the S8 Max Ultra’s dock takes hands-free to the next level – it empties, washes, refills, and even dries itself – simply tell it what you need with the easy-to-use Roborock app.

It features the DuoRoller Riser™ Brush with a max suction power of 8000Pa that cleans anything and everything, from hardwood to tiles to carpets and rugs. Its upgraded VibraRise® 3.0 mop system scrubs rugs and floors at 4,000 times per minute, so no stain or dirt will escape.

The S8 Max Ultra is usually priced at $1,599.99. But the S8 Max Ultra is now 25% off and priced at $1,199.99 – a $400 savings!

S8 Pro Ultra

The S8 Pro Ultra is a mighty little helper for people with kids and/or pets who need their floors cleaned daily. You don’t have to clean the robot after it’s finished – its “ultra” dock empties, washes, refills, and even dries itself.

Like its S8 Max Ultra sibling, this intelligent automatic robot vacuum cleaner also has reactive 3D obstacle recognition & avoidance technology and Roborock app control. Its PreciSense® LiDAR Navigation system scans and creates detailed maps of your house so it can optimize its route.

The S8 Pro Ultra‘s DuoRoller Riser™ Brush and max suction power of 6000Pa leaves your floors, carpets, and rugs spotless, and its VibraRise® 2.0 mop vibration frequency is up to 3,000 times per minute.

The S8 Pro Ultra is normally priced at $1,599.99, but for Prime Day, in the best deal ever offered for the S8 Pro Ultra, it’s now 41% off and priced at $949.99 – that’s a $650 savings!

Roborock Qrevo S

The Roborock Qrevo S is an affordable, intelligent robot vacuum that gets the job done with an impressive 7000Pa extreme suction. If you’ve got long-haired pets, never fear; the Roborock Qrevo S’s anti-tangle brush will get it done and won’t get clogged. Then, the dual liftable spinning mops get to work at 200 RPM max mopping speed and 10mm mopping module lifting.

After the Roborock Qrevo S vacuums and mops the floor, it now charges 30% faster than before, so it’s ready to go for the next clean.

The fully automated dock empties the dust from the robot, and it washes and dries the mop so you don’t have to. Plus, it hooks up to the Roborock app for the ultimate convenience.

Roborock Qrevo S is originally $799.99. But in an exceptional Prime Day deal, Roborock has reduced the price by 25% so that you can get your own Roborock Qrevo S for just $599.99 – a savings of $200.

Roborock Qrevo Pro

The Roborock Qrevo Pro has the same 7000Pa extreme suction as the Roborock Qrevo S, as well as the dual liftable spinning mops that scrub at 200 RPM max mopping speed and 10mm mopping module lifting. But what makes this robot vacuum stand out is its FlexiArm Design Edge Mopping System that gets right up to walls and corners, with 98.8% edge coverage. It also features hot water re-wash and re-mop.

In addition to the app, you can control the Roborock Qrevo Pro using third-party voice control or your Apple Watch, and if you want a closer look at this powerful model in person, it’s available at Target.

The Roborock Qrevo Pro is normally priced at $999.99, but for Prime Day, it’s 30% off and priced at $699.99, a $300 savings.

Q5 Max+

The Q5 Max+ has a DuoRoller Brush and mighty 5,500 Pa suction power, so it doesn’t miss a thing – it’s got a hair pickup rate of 99%. And thanks to PreciSense LiDAR navigation, it will miss the things it’s supposed to, like toys or shoes, in its up to four-hour cleaning marathon. This is a great choice for a vacuum only model for houses with lots of carpets.

This model also has auto emptying and you can customize your cleaning preferences using Roborock’s app, such as time of day, rooms to be cleaned, and cleaning mode. Sync it with Siri, Google Home, and Alexa to tell the Q5 Max+ what you want.

The Q5 Max+ is usually priced at $599.99, but for Prime Day, it’s 42% off and priced at $349.99, a $250 savings.

Check out these other Prime Day deals on more excellent Roborock products:

Q5Pro+ – Normally $699.99, now 46% off at $379.99 for a savings of $320

Q7Max – Normally $599.99, now 57% off at $259.99 for a savings of $340

Q7 Max+ – Normally $869.99, now 52% off at $419.99 for a savings of $450

Q5+ – Normally $699.99, now 49% off at $359.99 for a savings of $340

S8 – Normally $749.99, now 44% off at $419.99 with a savings of $330

S8+ – Normally $999.99, now 38% off at $619.99 with a savings of $380

About Roborock

Roborock is an innovator in home robotics and appliances. Every Roborock product has been designed with an eye on solving genuine problems, making life easier for Roborock customers. More than 9.28 million Roborock units have been sold in more than 40 countries.

