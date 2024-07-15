 Skip to main content

tvOS 18 public beta 1 with InSight feature now available

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Jul 15 2024 - 1:18 pm PT
tvOS 18

Apple has debuted the tvOS 18 public beta today alongside other new public betas. Apple TV 4K users can get a preview of new Apple TV features that will release for everyone else in the fall.

Here are instructions for how to download the public beta, and an glimpse at the top features it includes.

Installing the tvOS 18 public beta

If you want to install the tvOS 18 public beta, you need to make sure first that your Apple Account is enrolled in the public beta program. This can be done at beta.apple.com.

After you’ve done that, follow these instructions on your Apple TV:

  1. Open the Settings app
  2. Navigate to ‘System’ then ‘Software Update’
  3. Go to ‘Get Beta Updates’ and toggle them on
  4. Your Apple TV will then automatically recognize tvOS 18 as an available update

A word of caution: Apple warns against installing beta software if you are unwilling to face a variety of bugs or other issues, as these are common in betas.

Features in tvOS 18 public beta 1

tvOS 18 InSight feature

Although you might think there’s not a lot more that can be done with TV software, tvOS 18 offers a surprisingly nice update for Apple TV users. It’s not exactly feature-packed, but the enhancements it does provide are great quality of life upgrades.

Here are some of the new features you’ll find in the beta:

  • InSight, which provides convenient access to actor and song info while watching TV+ content
  • A handy mute button tweak that enables auto-subtitles
  • Similarly, auto-subtitles when you skip back
  • Enhance Dialogue upgrades, projector-friendly 21:9 support, and more

Are you downloading the tvOS 18 public beta? Let us know in the comments.

