I recently wrote about my experience using the XGIMI HORIZON Ultra, a 4K projector that has transformed the way I watch movies and shows at home. And if you’re looking for a projector, now is the time. That’s because XGIMI projectors are discounted during this year’s Prime Day.

XGIMI Horizon Ultra

The XGIMI HORIZON Ultra is the company’s high-end projector, providing 4K resolution with 2,300 ISO lumens of brightness, making it perfect for a home environment. You can project a 100-inch screen without losing detail. This projector features two 12W Harman Kardon speakers with DTS Sound that simulate a surround system.

Thanks to the XGIMI HORIZON Ultra, I now feel like I have my own private movie theater at home.

The XGIMI HORIZON Ultra costs $1,699. But during Prime Day, you can buy one for $1,499 – a 12% discount.

XGIMI Horizon Pro

A similar option from XGIMI is the XGIMI Horizon Pro, which also features 4K resolution. However, this model achieves 1,500 ISO lumens of brightness and has two 8W speakers from Harman Kardon.

During Prime Day, you can buy the XGIMI Horizon Pro for $899 – down from $1,299. There’s also a non-Pro version with the same technologies but 1080p resolution. The XGIMI Horizon 1080p is down from $999 to $699 during Prime Day.

It’s the ideal for smaller environments or for people who already have a dedicated sound system.

More affordable options

There are even more affordable options from XGIMI. One of them is the XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro, a portable 1080p projector with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth that runs Android TV, so you don’t need an external device like a phone or computer to use it. It also features built-in 2×8W speakers compatible with Dolby Audio, which deliver immersive sound.

The XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro is available for $369 during Prime Day. And for those who just want a reliable projector for fun, the XGIMI MoGo 2 is a 720p resolution version that costs just $229 during Prime Day.

Wrap up

As I said in my full review, having a projector in my living room has definitely made the experience of watching movies, shows and even concerts much more immersive. And if you also want to give projectors a try, XGIMI definitely has what you need.