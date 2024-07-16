 Skip to main content

XGIMI offering special discounts on its home projectors during Prime Day

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Jul 16 2024 - 4:41 pm PT
0 Comments
XGIMI HORIZON Ultra

I recently wrote about my experience using the XGIMI HORIZON Ultra, a 4K projector that has transformed the way I watch movies and shows at home. And if you’re looking for a projector, now is the time. That’s because XGIMI projectors are discounted during this year’s Prime Day.

XGIMI Horizon Ultra

The XGIMI HORIZON Ultra is the company’s high-end projector, providing 4K resolution with 2,300 ISO lumens of brightness, making it perfect for a home environment. You can project a 100-inch screen without losing detail. This projector features two 12W Harman Kardon speakers with DTS Sound that simulate a surround system.

Thanks to the XGIMI HORIZON Ultra, I now feel like I have my own private movie theater at home.

The XGIMI HORIZON Ultra costs $1,699. But during Prime Day, you can buy one for $1,499 – a 12% discount.

XGIMI Horizon Ultra

XGIMI Horizon Pro

A similar option from XGIMI is the XGIMI Horizon Pro, which also features 4K resolution. However, this model achieves 1,500 ISO lumens of brightness and has two 8W speakers from Harman Kardon.

During Prime Day, you can buy the XGIMI Horizon Pro for $899 – down from $1,299. There’s also a non-Pro version with the same technologies but 1080p resolution. The XGIMI Horizon 1080p is down from $999 to $699 during Prime Day.

It’s the ideal for smaller environments or for people who already have a dedicated sound system.

XGIMI offering special discounts on its home projectors during Prime Day

More affordable options

There are even more affordable options from XGIMI. One of them is the XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro, a portable 1080p projector with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth that runs Android TV, so you don’t need an external device like a phone or computer to use it. It also features built-in 2×8W speakers compatible with Dolby Audio, which deliver immersive sound.

The XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro is available for $369 during Prime Day. And for those who just want a reliable projector for fun, the XGIMI MoGo 2 is a 720p resolution version that costs just $229 during Prime Day.

XGIMI

Wrap up

As I said in my full review, having a projector in my living room has definitely made the experience of watching movies, shows and even concerts much more immersive. And if you also want to give projectors a try, XGIMI definitely has what you need.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Prime Day

Prime Day

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications