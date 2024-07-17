Day 2 of the 2024 summer Prime Day bonanza is underway, and that’s you have about 12 hours left to score the price drops – this deals will be gone by day’s and quite possibly even before then. Alongside ongoing offers on Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, the latest SE 2 model has now dropped to its lowest prices from $169 shipped in both sizes. Those deals join a new all-time low on the M2 iPad Air – it is now at the very lowest point of entry we have tracked since release. AirPods Pro 2, AirTags, an insane deal on M3 MacBook Air, and more all headline today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break Prime Day edition.

Latest Apple Watch SE 2 now at some of the lowest prices yet from $169

Prime Day 2024 has thus far been an eventful one in Apple deals. New all-time lows have landed on plenty of the latest releases, with the M3 MacBook Air being a serious highlight, but new all-time lows across the current-generation Apple Watch wearables are certainly on the short list too. The Apple Watch Series 9 lineup is now at new all-time lows on Amazon starting from $280, or $119 off, and just about every configuration of Apple Watch Ultra is at $700 – this has never happened before. But one might argue the new lows we are now tracking on the latest Apple Watch SE 2 starting from $169 shipped are even more exciting for some. You might argue the folks buying SE 2 are the less picky type, the type that don’t care much about the new Series 10 wearables about to drop later this year, those just looking for a nice current-generation Apple wearable that don’t need all the bells and whistles.

Amazon is now offering Apple latest entry-level SE 2 40mm models starting from $169 shipped and the larger 44mm configurations starting from $199.99 shipped, both in with various case colors and band options. Regularly $249 and $279, this is nearly 30% or $80 in savings for the lowest price we can find. Only once have we seen them go for any less – both being one-time holiday offers on select configs at $10 and $1 less. And both are now undercutting the current Best Buy sale prices by around $30 as well.

Grab a new M2 iPad Air at the lowest price yet

While much of the big Prime Day deals on iPad have landed on iPad 10th Gen and 11-inch M4 iPad Pro, we are now tracking a new Amazon all-time low on the most affordable configuration of Apple’s latest M2 iPad Air. Price drops on the M2 iPad lineup haven’t been nearly as deep as some of the M4 models – this is likely due to it already being a much less pricey machine – but you can now score the 128GB 11-inch variant down at $549.99 shipped in Space Gray or Starlight. That’s a nearly $50 price drop from the usual $599 and the lowest price we have tracked since release.

Apple iPad Air M2 11-inch deals:

Apple iPad Air M2 13-inch deals:

Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2 with the USB-C MagSafe charging case drop back to $169 low

Amazon is now offering the latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 with the USB-C MagSafe case down at $169 shipped for Prime Day! Regularly $249, this is one of the best prices we have ever tracked, $20 under our previous mention, and $10 under what is usually the best price around at $179. The AirPods 3rd Gen have also now hit a new $120 Amazon all-time low:

Roborock Prime Day deals deliver the best prices of the year at up to $650 off

The Roborock Prime Day deals are starting to flood with huge price drops across the breads intelligent robotic cleaning solutions. You’ll find both its high-end autonomous models with auto-cleaning and emptying alongside the more more modest cleaning at up to $650 off with starting from $260 for Prime Day 2024.

Apple’s 13/15-inch M3 MacBook Air now at the lowest prices ever

Update: Apple’s M3 MacBook Air just dropped to a wild $849 shipped at Amazon folks!! Clip the on-page coupon and happy Prime Day! The 16GB model is now also at the best price ever: $1,249 shipped (Reg. $1,499).

The 2024 summer Prime Day event might still be a little bit less than 24 hours out, but the deals are already flying and we are tracking fantastic price drops on Apple’s latest M3 MacBook Air folks. Easily the best and most accessible machine in Apple’s current stable of laptops, Amazon is now offering the latest 13-inch M3 MacBook Air in all four colors down at $898.99 shipped. Regularly $1,099, the is a straight up $200 price drop, the lowest price we can find, and a return to the best price ever. We have only seen this machine down this low once before today for a brief time in early June, but it has returned just in time for Amazon’s massive summer shopping event to deliver what might be the best Prime Day MacBook deal we will see. There is a chance it drops a touch lower, it is Prime Day after all, but considering how new this model is, it’s hard to believe it could possibly be by much. Head below for new all-time lows on the 512GB SSD model and the popular configuration with 16GB of RAM alongside the best Amazon prices ever on the 15-inch variants.

Folks looking to jump up to the 13-inch with the 16GB RAM upgrade – a popular option among 9to5Toys readers – are also in luck. Regularly $1,499, all four colors are now sitting at the $1,299 Amazon all-time low with this same $200 in savings here.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 just hit all-time lows with every band option now down at $700 for Prime Day

We have already tracked the best deals ever on Apple Watch Series 9, and now it’s time to go Ultra! Amazon just dropped the price on just about every Apple Watch Ultra 2 configuration down to a wild $699.99 shipped! Regularly $799, seeing a straight up $99 price drop on Apple’s flagship wearable is next to unheard of – only once, for a couple hours did we see one of the purple Trail Loop configurations get into this range. Every band and every color of Apple Watch Ultra 2 just dropped to new all-time lows otherwise for Prime Day.

Up to 50% off Beats for Prime Day: New Solo 4 Headphones hit $120 all-time low, more from $79

While we did see the brand new Beats Solo 4 headphones drop to $130 for a brief time back in June, the now live Amazon Prime Day deals are delivering a new all-time low. You can now score the new on-ear headphones down at $119.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this deal delivers the lowest price yet and the best we have tracked anywhere on all three colorways at $80 off the going rate. After going hands-on, we said “the most iconic Beats headphones just got better” with the new Beats Solo 4, and you’ll find more details below.

More Beats Prime Day deals:

AirPods Max just hit the best price of all-time at $395 in all colors (Reg. $549)

Update: Apple’s AirPods Max have now dropped even lower $394.99 shipped for Prime Day.

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now stepping in with a new all-time low on Apple’s AirPods Max from $394.99 shipped! The regularly $549 flagship over-ear headphones are now $150 off to deliver the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon. This deal is now live on all colors outside of the green set, offering what can only be described as a price we could have only hoped for during Prime Day this year. We have tracked a number of price drops at $100 off this year, but $150 off is nearly unheard of.

Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe – the best MagSafe charging stand hits its best price for Prime Day at $127.50

This is the best MagSafe charging stand deal for Prime Day yet. The Prime Day deals are flying now folks and next up we have a solid price drop on the fantastic Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe. This deal is live directly on the Twelve South site and should be live on Amazon as well, but either way you’re looking at a rare deal on what is for many the best MagSafe charging stand in the business. The 15W Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe just about never goes on sale, just landed on Amazon back in March, and you can now score it for $127.49 shipped both on the official Twelve South site and at Amazon. Regularly $150, this is a super rare price drop on a MagSafe charging stand that immediately sold out at launch when it was selling for full price, and now’s your chance to score a deal on one – I’m going to be grabbing one too.

ecobee’s Siri Smart Thermostat Premium now at $210 Amazon low for Prime Day, more

As part of the now live Prime Day deals, we are now tracking a new Amazon all-time low on the flagship ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium package down at $209.99 shipped. Among my personal favorites in the product category, the regularly $250 setup has now fallen to the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon at $10 under our Memorial Day mention. This is the premium option, combining the brand’s smart sensor and air quality monitoring with a gorgeous design, the onboard touchscreen display, and built-in Siri. This deal undercuts all of the offers we have tracked over the last several months, going right back to the 2023 Black Friday bonanza. The only times we have ever seen it go for less were with deals only available to Costco members, and we are only taking by $10 or so in most cases.

Dreame’s AI-powered intelligent cleaning bots up to $570 off for Prime Day

Dreame is another standout brand in the automated home cleaning space and it too is offering big-time price drops for Prime Day this year. You’re looking at up to $570 in savings across both its flagship and more affordable robotic cleaning systems alongside some solid price drops on its upright wet/dry vacuums as well.

Dreame L20 Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop $800 (Reg. $1,400) With an extra 5% off using code DM9to55off at checkout

(Reg. $1,400) Dreame X30 Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop $1,150 (Reg. $1,700) With an extra 5% off using code DM9to55off at checkout

(Reg. $1,700) Dreame H12 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum $270 (Reg. $500) With an extra 5% off using code DM9to55off at checkout

(Reg. $500) Dreame L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop $600 (Reg. $900) With an extra 5% off using code DM9to55off at checkout

(Reg. $900) Dreame H14 Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner $420 (Reg. $600) With an extra 5% off using code DM9to55off at checkout



(Reg. $600)

Apple’s 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro models just dropped $500 folks! Now starting from $1,999 all-time lows

While we are still tracking a solid $200 price drop on the M3 MacBook Pro starting at $1,399, new Amazon all-time lows are landing on the M3 Pro this morning. The 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with the 512GB SSD and 18GB of RAM is now down at $1,999 shipped while the same model with 36GB of RAM is now at a frankly quite fantastic $2,399 shipped. Both deals are live on the Silver and Space Black paint jobs to deliver new Amazon all-time lows. Regularly $2,499 and $2,899, you’re looking at $500 price drops here folks. Scoring a current-generation pro-grade Apple laptop with a straight-up, no-strings attached $500 in cash savings is…ummm…very good.

