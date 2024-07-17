Apple TV+ scores Emmy nominations in every major 2024 category

Apple TV+ has long focused on quality over quantity, and one of the best ways to measure that goal is critical reception and awards. Today, the 2024 Emmy nominations have been released, and Apple has a lot to celebrate.

TV+ has earned key nominations spanning every major awards category for original series, with Slow Horses and The Morning Show as standouts.

Big TV+ nominations for Slow Horses, The Morning Show, and more

The Emmys have been a source of success for Apple TV+ in the past, in large part thanks to the much-loved Ted Lasso.

This year is the first in a while that TV+ hasn’t had Lasso to bolster its award nominations, though. But it turns out, the service can do just fine without it.

Apple TV+ has original series represented in all the major Emmy categories, including Outstanding Drama, Outstanding Comedy, and Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Each of these big nominations is joined by accompanying nods for TV+ actors and actresses, too.

Here are the big TV+ Emmy nominations for 2024:

Outstanding Drama Series

The Morning Show

Slow Horses

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Outstanding Comedy Series

Palm Royale

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Lessons in Chemistry

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Apple TV+ has also earned Emmy nominations in a variety of other categories, such as Outstanding Production Design and Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series. But the nominations above are all of the most significant.

The 2024 Emmy awards will be held on Sunday, September 15 on ABC.