 Skip to main content

Apple TV+ scores Emmy nominations in every major 2024 category

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Jul 17 2024 - 9:36 am PT
2 Comments
TV featuring Apple TV+ and an Apple TV 4K

Apple TV+ has long focused on quality over quantity, and one of the best ways to measure that goal is critical reception and awards. Today, the 2024 Emmy nominations have been released, and Apple has a lot to celebrate.

TV+ has earned key nominations spanning every major awards category for original series, with Slow Horses and The Morning Show as standouts.

Big TV+ nominations for Slow Horses, The Morning Show, and more

The Emmys have been a source of success for Apple TV+ in the past, in large part thanks to the much-loved Ted Lasso.

This year is the first in a while that TV+ hasn’t had Lasso to bolster its award nominations, though. But it turns out, the service can do just fine without it.

Apple TV+ has original series represented in all the major Emmy categories, including Outstanding Drama, Outstanding Comedy, and Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Each of these big nominations is joined by accompanying nods for TV+ actors and actresses, too.

Here are the big TV+ Emmy nominations for 2024:

Outstanding Drama Series

  • The Morning Show
  • Slow Horses

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

  • Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
  • Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Outstanding Comedy Series

  • Palm Royale

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Maya Rudolph, Loot
  • Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

  • Lessons in Chemistry

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie

  • Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Apple TV+ has also earned Emmy nominations in a variety of other categories, such as Outstanding Production Design and Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series. But the nominations above are all of the most significant.

The 2024 Emmy awards will be held on Sunday, September 15 on ABC.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that access…

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications