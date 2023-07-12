 Skip to main content

Apple TV+ and Rihanna’s Apple Music Super Bowl Show earn 59 Emmy nominations

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jul 12 2023 - 1:01 pm PT
The Emmy Awards are coming up in September and ahead of the annual event, nominations have been revealed. Apple TV+ content along with Rihanna’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show have earned almost 60 nominations across a range of categories.

Apple has been earning lots of accolades for its original content and this year, Apple TV+ productions are up for 54 different Emmy nominations with Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show earning another five.

For Apple TV+, the nominations are for Ted Lasso, Shrinking, STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie, Bad Sisters, Black Bird, The Problem With John Stewart, For All Mankind, and more.

Jason Sudeikis and Jason Segel are up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for their work in Ted Lasso and Shrinking, respectively.

Sharon Horgan is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work in Bad Sisters.

Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple are both up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, as is Jessica Williams for her performance in Shrinking.

And Phil Dunster and Brett Goldstein are both up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for their roles in Ted Lasso.

Here’s the full list of the Apple TV+ Emmy nominations:

And here are the five nominations Rihanna’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show earned on its own:

  • Outstanding production design for a variety special
  • Outstanding directing for a variety special
  • Outstanding music direction
  • Outstanding variety special (Live)
  • Outstanding technical direction and camerawork for a special

