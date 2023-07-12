Apple TV+ and Rihanna’s Apple Music Super Bowl Show earn 59 Emmy nominations

The Emmy Awards are coming up in September and ahead of the annual event, nominations have been revealed. Apple TV+ content along with Rihanna’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show have earned almost 60 nominations across a range of categories.

Apple has been earning lots of accolades for its original content and this year, Apple TV+ productions are up for 54 different Emmy nominations with Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show earning another five.

For Apple TV+, the nominations are for Ted Lasso, Shrinking, STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie, Bad Sisters, Black Bird, The Problem With John Stewart, For All Mankind, and more.

Jason Sudeikis and Jason Segel are up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for their work in Ted Lasso and Shrinking, respectively.

Sharon Horgan is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work in Bad Sisters.

Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple are both up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, as is Jessica Williams for her performance in Shrinking.

And Phil Dunster and Brett Goldstein are both up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for their roles in Ted Lasso.

Here’s the full list of the Apple TV+ Emmy nominations:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Ted Lasso



Outstanding Talk Series

The Problem with Jon Stewart



Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama, or Variety Series

Carpool Karaoke



Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie… — Apple TV (@AppleTV) July 12, 2023

And here are the five nominations Rihanna’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show earned on its own:

Outstanding production design for a variety special

Outstanding directing for a variety special

Outstanding music direction

Outstanding variety special (Live)

Outstanding technical direction and camerawork for a special

