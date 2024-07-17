 Skip to main content

iPhone 15 adoption continues to weaken compared to iPhone 14

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jul 17 2024 - 9:10 am PT
iPhone 15 Pro satisfaction drops

Earlier this year we saw a report from CIRP with data showing the adoption of the iPhone 15 lineup in the US coming in below what Apple saw with the iPhone 14 devices. Now CIRP’s Q2 data has landed on the same metric and the iPhone 15 lineup demand has weakened again.

For Q1 2024, iPhone 15 devices made up 68% of total US iPhone sales. That was down 7% from the 75% share the iPhone 14 devices had in Q1 2023.

Now for Q2, the difference between iPhone 15 and 14 adoption has increased.

Between April and June 2024, the iPhone 15 lineup made up 67% of total US iPhone sales. That’s a 1% decline from Q1.

In comparison, for Q2 2023, the iPhone 14 lineup made up 79% of US iPhone sales – which was a 4% increase from Q1 2023. That marks a 12% lower adoption of iPhone 15 than iPhone 14 in their respective launch years.

As shown in the chart below, the only 2024 iPhone model to match 2023 adoption was the 15 Pro Max at 22% like the 14 Pro Max a year earlier.

However, the iPhone 15, Plus, and Pro all saw lower adoption compared to their iPhone 14 counterparts.

CIRP highlights that the loss in iPhone 15 sales was mostly absorbed by the year-old iPhone 14/Plus models.

This latest report comes as another data point signaling a decline in consumers spending top-dollar on the latest and greatest iPhones as hardware updates become more iterative.

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

