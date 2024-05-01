iPhone 15 line still hasn’t caught up with last year’s models, study finds

Following a report that iPhone activation market share has hit a new low, CIRP released its newest study today. The data shows which iPhone models are the most popular in the US for Q1 2024 and how the iPhone 15 lineup is being adopted compared to the iPhone 14 devices and earlier.

CIRP shared its Q1 2024 US study revealing which new iPhone customers have been choosing. This can be an important period to look at as January to March is just the second full quarter that has included Apple’s iPhone 15 lineup.

Most popular iPhones for Q1 2024

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max were the most purchased models, grabbing 22 and 23% shares of the total, respectively (45% combined).

The iPhone 15 Plus took a 9% share of iPhones sold

The iPhone 15 and 14 tied for the third most popular, both having 14% share (28% combined)

iPhone 15 adoption vs iPhone 14

While the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max share for Q1 2024 was almost identical to what the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max had in Q1 2023, the overall mix of iPhone 15 devices was lower at a 68% share of total iPhone sales.

That was down 7% from the 75% share that the iPhone 14 family saw last year in Q1.

That’s due to the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus being less popular than the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus were in the YoY Q1 windows.

Here’s CIRP’s perspective on why this is happening:

We see this as a continuation of a trend from the past couple of quarters, as the lower- priced current models give up some share to older models. The once flagship, now base iPhone 15, is no longer the leading-edge choice, as the Pro and Pro Max models take that role.

CIRP also reiterates “marginal” improvements in recent iPhone releases and believes economic pressure has also reduced sales of the latest and greatest.

Recent CIRP reports:

Top image via Apple