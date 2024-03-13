 Skip to main content

Here’s what percentage of PC switchers are choosing a Mac

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Mar 13 2024 - 11:52 am PT
7 Comments
16" and 14" MacBook Pros with Wi-Fi 6E

Last month we got a report from CIRP revealing what share of US iPhone buyers comes from Android. Now the firm is back with a report showing the percentage of new Mac buyers coming from a PC, Chromebook, etc.

Last week we saw CIRP data show that the most popular Mac in the US is the MacBook Pro.

In today’s report, CIRP looked at both laptop and desktop purchases in the US across 2023 and found interesting results – almost 60% of new Mac buyers come from a PC, Chromebook, or another system.

And 35% of new Mac owners came from just PCs. That’s nearly 3x greater than the percentage of Android users switching to iPhone.

PC switchers buying a Mac

As we’ve mentioned before, CIRP doesn’t share what sample size its surveys have, but if the latest data is accurate, it’s an impressive conversion rate for Apple’s Macs.

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

