Here’s what percentage of US iPhone buyers are switching from Android

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Feb 14 2024 - 12:35 pm PT
Android switchers to iPhone

CIRP has released its latest study today taking a look at how many new iPhone buyers in the US are coming from Android smartphones. After hitting a 5-year peak last spring, Android switchers to iPhone have declined a bit, here are the latest details.

Last May, CIRP’s data showed momentum for Apple with a record 15% of new US iPhone buyers coming from Android and an average selling price just shy of $1,000.

But to start out the year, CIRP’s new report shows that the trend reversed a bit across 2023.

Android users switching to iPhone drops from 5-year high

Shown below, 13% of new US iPhone buyers report that they’ve switched from Android. That’s a 2% drop from what CIRP saw last year.

However, that’s still 2% higher than what the firm observed for Android switchers in 2020 and 2021 and matches the data from 2019.

Android switchers to iPhone 2024 data

As noted above, the data covers switchers in each calendar year. It will be interesting to see if Android devices regain ground against iPhone in 2024.

Notably, the Samsung S24 series has been very well received following its January 2024 launch, even earning higher customer satisfaction scores than the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro:

What do you think? Will Apple increase the percentage of Android switchers in 2024? Or will the pendulum swing back in Google’s favor? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

