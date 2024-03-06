What’s the most popular Mac in the US? Here’s what one study says

CIRP has shared its latest report today on the Mac lineup. As it happens, the new data says the most popular Mac in the US is not the MacBook Air – although that came in second place. Here’s what Mac CIRP says most US customers are going for.

In 2022, CIRP’s data showed that Apple’s MacBooks were the primary driver of its computer business with MacBook Air and MacBook Pro making up roughly 75% of the company’s PC sales while the desktop models only accounted for 25%.

For 2023, CIRP says that the mix of Apple’s laptops vs desktops skewed heavier than ever toward portables with 90% of US buyers picking a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro over an iMac, Mac mini, Mac Studio, or Mac Pro.

Apple’s most popular Mac for 2023 (in the US)

Like in 2022, CIRP says the MacBook Pro was the most popular Mac in the US for 2023 with 51% of the total sales.

Even though Apple says the MacBook Air is the world’s most popular laptop, CIRP says 12% fewer units were picked up by US customers than the MacBook Pro.

And looking at Apple’s desktop sales in the US on the chart below, you quickly understand how much more popular the MacBooks are, according to CIRP.

As for what mix of 13/15 and 14/16-inch models of MacBook Air and MacBook Pro is selling in the US, CIRP says it found a fairly even split for both:

9to5Mac’s take

It’s hard to know how accurate CIRP’s data is as the firm didn’t share a sample size for its study and Apple doesn’t reveal specific metrics like this.

But with the new M3 MacBook Air having just launched and the M2 MacBook Air seeing a price drop, it would make sense for the more affordable MacBook to overtake the MacBook Pro in popularity – if it hasn’t already.

Mac desktops only making up 10% of Apple’s total PC sales also seems low to me. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments!