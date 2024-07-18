 Skip to main content

Eve unveils new Eve Weather with Matter support

Avatar for Bradley Chambers  | Jul 18 2024 - 5:00 am PT
0 Comments
Eve Weather

Eve has released the Matter version of its Eve Weather smart weather station. This new model features a large display that shows outdoor temperature, humidity, and a local 12-hour weather trend. With the Matter upgrade, you can ask about current conditions via the Eve app or your preferred Matter platform’s voice assistant like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. iPhone and iPad users can utilize the Eve app to analyze, visualize, and export all measurements.

“Thanks to its hyperlocal weather sensor data, Eve Weather is irreplaceable in providing triggers and conditions for automations, indoors and outdoors,” says Jerome Gackel, CEO of Eve. “It is beautiful to look at and, thanks to Matter technology, everyone can now benefit from its accurate readings, regardless of platform.”

With its IPX4 water resistance and elegant aluminum housing, Eve Weather can be used and displayed anywhere. Its precise sensors measure temperature, humidity, and air pressure right at your doorstep. In the morning, you can ask your preferred Matter-compatible smart voice assistant for the outside temperature to decide what to wear based on the forecast.

Eve Weather automatically analyzes local air pressure changes to display the weather trend for the next twelve hours. A look at the display or the Eve app for iPhone and iPad will tell you if it will be sunny, cloudy, rainy, or stormy. The Eve app also records and visualizes weather conditions over time, making it especially useful for folks with a lot of landscaping to maintain

Because Matter aims to simplify making your devices across all voice assistants, everyone in the house can easily and securely access Eve Weather’s sensors using any platform, whether it’s an iPhone, Android phone, Amazon Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant. Jointly built by Amazon, Apple, Google, Samsung, Eve, and many other smart home manufacturers, Matter eliminates smart home lock-in. Matter-enabled devices integrate with any Matter-enabled platform, allowing everyone in the home to access and control devices across all major smartphones and voice assistants.

The HomeKit version of Eve Weather remains available, and Eve offers a free Matter firmware upgrade for existing devices. The new Matter version is available from Amazon or the Eve store.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

HomeKit

HomeKit

HomeKit is Apple's home automation framework tha…

Author

Avatar for Bradley Chambers Bradley Chambers

Tips, feedback, corrections and questions can be sent to Bradley@9to5mac.com.

Bradley Chambers's favorite gear

MacBook Air

MacBook Air

The MacBook Air is the best value on the market for laptops.

AirPods Pro 2

AirPods Pro 2

The best day to day headphones for iOS and macOS.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications