Eve unveils new Eve Weather with Matter support

Eve has released the Matter version of its Eve Weather smart weather station. This new model features a large display that shows outdoor temperature, humidity, and a local 12-hour weather trend. With the Matter upgrade, you can ask about current conditions via the Eve app or your preferred Matter platform’s voice assistant like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. iPhone and iPad users can utilize the Eve app to analyze, visualize, and export all measurements.

“Thanks to its hyperlocal weather sensor data, Eve Weather is irreplaceable in providing triggers and conditions for automations, indoors and outdoors,” says Jerome Gackel, CEO of Eve. “It is beautiful to look at and, thanks to Matter technology, everyone can now benefit from its accurate readings, regardless of platform.”

With its IPX4 water resistance and elegant aluminum housing, Eve Weather can be used and displayed anywhere. Its precise sensors measure temperature, humidity, and air pressure right at your doorstep. In the morning, you can ask your preferred Matter-compatible smart voice assistant for the outside temperature to decide what to wear based on the forecast.

Eve Weather automatically analyzes local air pressure changes to display the weather trend for the next twelve hours. A look at the display or the Eve app for iPhone and iPad will tell you if it will be sunny, cloudy, rainy, or stormy. The Eve app also records and visualizes weather conditions over time, making it especially useful for folks with a lot of landscaping to maintain

Because Matter aims to simplify making your devices across all voice assistants, everyone in the house can easily and securely access Eve Weather’s sensors using any platform, whether it’s an iPhone, Android phone, Amazon Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant. Jointly built by Amazon, Apple, Google, Samsung, Eve, and many other smart home manufacturers, Matter eliminates smart home lock-in. Matter-enabled devices integrate with any Matter-enabled platform, allowing everyone in the home to access and control devices across all major smartphones and voice assistants.

The HomeKit version of Eve Weather remains available, and Eve offers a free Matter firmware upgrade for existing devices. The new Matter version is available from Amazon or the Eve store.