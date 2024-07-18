 Skip to main content

Lady in the Lake TV show starring Natalie Portman debuts on Apple TV+

The new limited series Lady in the Lake, based on the book of the same name, debuts today on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes.

The show stars Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram in the lead roles, as Apple continues to invest in star power with big-budget streaming productions. The seven-episode TV show premieres today, and runs through August 23.

Lady in the Lake centers on Natalie Portman’s character, named Maddie Schwartz, investigating unsolved murder cases in a journalistic capacity.

In particular, she explores two disparate cases: the killings of an eleven-year-old girl, and a bartender named Cleo Sherwood. Moses Ingram plays the role of Cleo, with cross-cutting of timelines to link her story with Schwartz, sometimes portrayed through surrealistic flashbacks.

Both women share the need to escape from oppressive patriarchal oversight. Maddie is detaching from her controlling ex-husband, and Cleo is embroiled in the racket of the local gangster.

How to watch Lady in the Lake

Lady in the Lake is exclusively streaming on Apple TV+, so you’ll need a subscription to watch. If you haven’t watched Apple TV+ before, you can get an Apple ID here with a seven-day free trial.

Apple TV+ is also available as part of the Apple One bundle, some carrier plans, and other distribution methods.

You can watch Apple TV+ using the TV app on your preferred device. The TV app is available on Apple platforms, Windows, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, smart TVs and more. You can also watch online in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

Also on Apple TV+

Also streaming today on Apple TV+ is Omnivore, a new docuseries about the foodstuffs that underpin world culture.

Later this month, family series Time Bandits and international Spanish drama Women in Blue land on the service. Major launches in August include movie The Instigators and Bad Monkey, starring Vince Vaughn: see everything coming to Apple TV+.

