Deals: M3 Pro MacBook Pro all-time low, Nomad MagSafe Stand One Max, 2TB nano-texture M4 iPad Pro Cell $200 off, more

Apple’s most affordable M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM hits $1,699 all-time low (Reg. $1,999)

While you can still lock-in $500 price drops on the more pricey 16-inch M3 Pro models, today we are highlighting a notable deal on the M3 Pro MacBook Pro in the 14-inch form-factor at the lowest price we have seen yet. Amazon is now offering this configuration with 18GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD down at $1,699 shipped in both silver and Space Black – that’s $300 off the regular $1,999 price tag and matching the lowest we have ever tracked. It is only the second time this model has dropped this low after a quick drip down to $1,699 in June ahead of Father’s Day.

While you can still score the $1,399 low ($200 off) on the standard 14-inch M3 model, that’s a machine with 8GB of RAM and most folks interested in the more powerful M3 Pro chip aren’t going to like the sounds of that. However, the 16GB M3 model is also now $150 off at $1,749 shipped – this is a solid all-time low with nearly as much RAM and double the storage of the M3 Pro model featured up top. But it’s also $50 more, has a less powerful M3 chip, and you can’t get the sweet Space Black paint job.

Battle of the MagSafe stands – The 4 best 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stands are all now on sale

We are effectively completing the run of deals on what are widely considered to be among the very best 15W upright MagSafe charging stands this morning with a new Amazon low on Belkin’s Qi2 15W BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand. This deal joins some of the best prices on three other comparable higher-end models: the Nomad Stand One Max, the Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe, and Satechi’s latest Qi2 15W foldable MagSafe charging stands. If you’re looking to score a new MagSafe charging stand from one of the four best brand’s in the space, now is certainly a wonderful chance to do so.

Here’s how the discounted pricing breaks down right now:

Apple’s banger 2TB nano-texture Wi-Fi + Cell M4 iPad Pro just hit the $2,099 all-time low ($200 off)

Just after spotting a new low on the 512GB model, Amazon has now dropped the top-of-the-line 11-inch M4 iPad Pro to its best price yet. And we are talking the very top here – 2TB 11-inch M4 iPad Pro with the nano-texture glass upgrade and cellular connectivity. Regularly $2,299, you can now score the Space Black model down at $2,099 shipped. That’s $200 off and the best price we have tracked on what is arguably the very best 11-inch tablet on the planet.

After initial skepticism over the matte glass upgrade, we have certainly come around to absolutely love it after getting hands-on, especially for Apple Pencil users and digital artists of any kind – the new Apple Pencil Pro happens to have just dropped to its best price ever by the way.

Photo: Roborock

Roborock Prime Day deals deliver the best prices of the year at up to $650 off

The Roborock Prime Day deals are starting to flood with huge price drops across the breads intelligent robotic cleaning solutions. You’ll find both its high-end autonomous models with auto-cleaning and emptying alongside the more more modest cleaning at up to $650 off with starting from $260 for Prime Day 2024.

Twelve South’s brilliant AirFly Duo/Pro in-flight AirPods adapters from $36

Update: These deals on Twelve South’s AirFly Duo/Pro in-flight adapters will continue through Monday via the official site. You have to add them to your cart to see the discount.

The Twelve South AirFly Prime Day deals have arrived folks. We have said it before and I’ll say it again, the Twelve AirFly is easily one of the best travel gadgets you’ll find anywhere, and it’s a must-have when on flights. It connects to the in-flight entertainment/audio system and wirelessly transmits the audio to your AirPods, Bluetooth headphones, and other wireless earbuds, all within an elegant, Apple-like form-factor. They start at $35 for the basic SE model, but deals on the more capable variants do not come around very often…however, Prime Day has arrived to save the day. You can now score rare price drops on the Twelve South AirFly Duo down at $35.99 (Twelve South site) as well as the top-of-the-line Twelve South AirFly Pro at $43.99 (Twelve South site). Regularly $45 and $55, you’re looking at some of the best prices ever and the lowest we have seen on Amazon in well over a year. We will detail the differences between the two below.

Dreame’s AI-powered intelligent cleaning bots up to $570 off for Prime Day

Dreame is another standout brand in the automated home cleaning space and it too is offering big-time price drops for Prime Day this year. You’re looking at up to $570 in savings across both its flagship and more affordable robotic cleaning systems alongside some solid price drops on its upright wet/dry vacuums as well.

Dreame L20 Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop $800 (Reg. $1,400) With an extra 5% off using code DM9to55off at checkout

(Reg. $1,400) Dreame X30 Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop $1,150 (Reg. $1,700) With an extra 5% off using code DM9to55off at checkout

(Reg. $1,700) Dreame H12 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum $270 (Reg. $500) With an extra 5% off using code DM9to55off at checkout

(Reg. $500) Dreame L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop $600 (Reg. $900) With an extra 5% off using code DM9to55off at checkout

(Reg. $900) Dreame H14 Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner $420 (Reg. $600) With an extra 5% off using code DM9to55off at checkout



(Reg. $600)

The deals certainly don’t stop there and we will be updating this post with additional offers from the brand’s other categories shortly. Everything on the site is, for the most part, on sale right now, so have it while stock remains.

