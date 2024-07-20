Here’s everything you should know about Apple’s rumored HomePod with display

After releasing the HomePod 2 in early 2023, there have been a number of rumors about a new HomePod model that includes some sort of display. These rumors have focused on two different ideas for what a HomePod with display would actually be. The more prevalent rumor is a more traditional smart display, and the other is a far more advanced table-top device with a robotic arm.

Apple is working on a smart display

According to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s smart display product is likely to include a 7-inch LCD display. This would make it similar to other products in the market, such as the Amazon Echo Show. The device would be good for FaceTime calls, controlling your smart home accessories, and interacting with Siri.

9to5Mac has discovered that Apple has been testing tvOS on the iPad mini in the past, suggesting that the company intends to use a similar screen size for the upcoming smart display product.

While Kuo’s original report did mention a release date of early 2024, clearly that did not end up panning out. However, we’ve seen a number of references to this device within Apple beta software lately, so it’s likely that this device is around the corner.

According to a sighting by MacRumors last month, an unreleased device called “HomeAccessory17,1” was spotted in backend code. This reference suggests that the device will be running a variation of the A18 chip, which will debut with the upcoming iPhone 16 models.

If the upcoming HomePod with display sports an A18 chip, the device will likely support Apple Intelligence, which current HomePod models do not. This would be pretty big, since Siri takes a massive leap with Apple Intelligence, something that would be pretty important on a device you’d primarily interact with by speaking to it.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has also previously referred to a possibility of an “iPad-like smart display that could be magnetically attached to a wall”. This differs slightly from previous ideas, as it suggests that Apple could be working on a cheaper tablet of sorts, except it wouldn’t be running iPadOS. Gurman mentions magnetic wall mounts, but I could also see Apple building out an ecosystem of other accessories, one of which being a magnetic speaker dock, similar to the Google Pixel Tablet.

A new Apple operating system: homeOS

Apple has long been rumored to be working on a new operating system called homeOS, with rumors going as far back as 2021. More recently, new references were found within tvOS 17.4 mentioning this “homeOS” branding. It’s not quite clear if homeOS is going to be an all-new operating system (although it’ll likely still be based on tvOS), or if it’ll just be a rebrand of tvOS. Either way, new HomePod products with screens will likely incorporate that branding in some way.

Earlier this month, 9to5Mac found a new touch interface called “PlasterBoard” within tvOS 18 beta 3. PlasterBoard is still in its early days, but so far we’ve seen a new passcode screen, something that doesn’t exist on tvOS today. It’d likely make sense to have a proper Lock Screen on a product like the rumored HomePod with Display, as that’s meant to be a more personal device.

Apple’s next big thing: home robotics

After the cancellation of the Apple Car, Apple reportedly began shifting engineers to work on various home related robotic products, serving as the company’s “next big thing”.

While the teams are also working on more advanced products, such as a “mobile robot that can follow users around their homes”, one of the products of focus has been a table-top robotics device with a display. In the past, Gurman has referred to this device as a “HomePod with a screen that swivels like a robotic arm”.

According to the report from Bloomberg, the device would be able to mimic head movements of a user while on FaceTime, such as nodding. It’d also be able to lock onto a specific person in a crowd while on a call – thanks to its robotic arm. However, Apple is reportedly concerned about whether or not people would be willing to pay for such an advanced device. There have also been technical challenges with balancing the weight of the arm on such a small stand, and the company might not ultimately move forward with this type of product.

After all, Apple has already created a similar feature with Center Stage, by using an Ultra Wide camera and zooming in on whoever is currently speaking, which would obviously be far more cost effective than a robotic arm. With the original $349 HomePod ultimately flopping, I think it makes more sense for Apple to take a budget approach with the HomePod with display, rather than releasing a cutting-edge device.

Wrap up

Ultimately, theres a lot of varying ideas for what Apple’s HomePod with Display will end up looking like. However, we can say one thing for sure – Apple is definitely investing more into smart home products, and we’ll likely see some of their developments within the next year or so.

Apple has also experimented with a HomePod with a circular LCD display on top, compared to the current array of LEDs that exists on the current generation HomePod. Although that product is unlikely to be a fully featured Smart Display like the other rumors mentioned earlier, the product – codenamed B720, is reportedly in advanced stages.

What features would you like to see in a HomePod with Display? Let us know in the comments down below.