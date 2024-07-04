It’s been a while since rumors and evidence have pointed to a new HomePod with a display that would allow users to interact with the product through a graphical interface. To add fuel to the fire, code references have revealed a new Apple product identified as “HomeAccessory” which could be this new HomePod.

New ‘HomeAccessory’ HomePod corroborated by code references

Backend code spotted by MacRumors references an unreleased “HomeAccessory17,1” device. There are currently no Apple products under this identifier category, but it’s very similar to the “AudioAccessory” identifier used for HomePods.

Although there are no details on what this device will look like, code also suggests that it is based on the A18 chip to be introduced later this year with the iPhone 16 lineup. It also appears to run tvOS-based software, just like the current HomePods. Today’s leaks are in line with previous rumors and leaks.

Earlier this year, 9to5Mac found references to an unknown Apple device identified as “Z314” which also runs tvOS, but with the A15 Bionic chip. We also learned that Apple has been internally running tvOS on the iPad mini to explore how the system looks on an 8-inch screen.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported in February that Apple has been exploring different ideas for a new smart home device. One is a three-in-one device that combines Apple TV, HomePod, and FaceTime camera, while the other is a HomePod with a screen that “swivels like a robotic arm.”

Certainly the most interesting part of today’s report is the fact that the unreleased device is powered by the A18 chip. Current HomePods won’t get the Apple Intelligence features as they require the A17 Pro or M1 or later chips. Apple may have decided to put its latest chip in the new HomePod to enable AI capabilities.

Even so, Bloomberg believes that Apple won’t introduce a new HomePod before 2025.

