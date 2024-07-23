Catch Nomad’s limited edition Olympic Games Apple Watch Band while you can

We’ve seen several limited edition variants of Nomad’s Apple Watch Sport Band this year. Now the company is out with a new small batch to celebrate the 2024 Olympics with a red, white, and blue version of its popular Sport Band.

Nomad launched its first multi-color limited edition Sport Bands in late 2023 with the “Sport Strike” designs in three different options (now sold out).

Arriving today is the 2024 Summer Games Sport Band. Nomad is using its slick multi-color aesthetic for an American flag band in “honor of athletes worldwide pushing boundaries and bringing home gold.”

Notably, each 2024 Summer Games Sport Band has a one-of-a-kind tri-color design.

Nomad Sport Band specs – 2024 Olympic Games edition

FKM fluoroelastomer rubber

100% waterproof

Interior ventilation channels

Custom aluminum closure pin

150mm size – “one size fits most” for 49/45 (or 44/42mm) Apple Watches

Designed for Apple Watch Ultra 2, 1, Series 9, 8, 7, 6, SE, and all previous versions of Apple Watch

Price: $60

As I’ve shared with previous Nomad Sport Band reviews, I love the pill-shaped closure pin design that gives a more secure fit than the ball-shaped pin that Apple uses with its Sport Band. Plus the Nomad Sport Band offers full adjustability.

This limited edition band features a “2024 Summer Games” inscription on the inside of the pin.

Like all of Nomad’s Sport Bands, the 2024 Summer Games version has ventilation channels that improve airflow for a more breathable experience compared to the flat design of Apple’s Sport Band.

Nomad’s Sport Bands have been my go-to for years, proving durable and comfortable no matter how long I wear them.

Grab the limited edition Summer Games Apple Watch Sport Band

You can grab the Nomad 2024 Summer Games Sport Band for Apple Watch now for a limited time for $60. If you like it, don’t wait; previous Nomad limited edition launches have sold out as quickly as one day.

Meanwhile, standard colors for the Nomad Sport Band include Ultra Orange, Lunar Gray, White, Coastal Rock, Ash Green, Marine Blue, and Black.

Top image by Nomad, hands-on images and video by Fernando Silva