 Skip to main content

How to watch Time Bandits TV show

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Jul 23 2024 - 9:00 pm PT
0 Comments

Apple today premieres its new original series Time Bandits, inspired by the 1980s movie of the same name. Taika Waititi produced and stars in this latest incarnation, also featuring Lisa Kudrow as Penelope, leading a squad across time and space to help save the world.

Eleven-year-old Kevin is the Time Bandits’ newest recruit, a history nerd who is a key aide on the time-travelling missions. This fun, light-hearted, series is designed for the whole family to enjoy. Watch with an Apple TV+ subscription.

The show follows the crew as they visit a variety of fascinating worlds and fight the evil forces threatening to end life as they know it, relying on Kevin’s knowledge to identify artifacts and relics. The Time Bandits bring the viewer along to see the creation of Stonehenge, the prehistoric dinosaur era, freeze in the Ice Age, live in medieval times, and more.

The Time Bandits TV show is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+, so you’ll need a subscription to tune in and watch. You can watch Apple TV+ using the Apple TV app on your device of choice. You can get the TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and non-Apple devices like Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox, smart TVs, some cable set-top boxes and more.

You can also get the TV app on Windows for PC users. If you have an Android phone or tablet, you can watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

The show launches today with two episodes, and continues weekly every Wednesday through August 21 for the season one finale. So, if you want to binge the season in one go, wait until then.

Time Bandits joins Apple’s growing collection of original TV shows and movies on the service. Other upcoming launches include new movie The Instigators, Vince Vaughn drama Bad Monkey, and children’s series reboot of Yo Gabba GabbaLand!. See all 200+ Apple TV titles here in our comprehensive guide.

Episode Release Dates

  • Time Bandits Episode 1: July 24, 2024
  • Time Bandits Episode 2: July 24, 2024
  • Time Bandits Episode 3: July 31, 2024
  • Time Bandits Episode 4: July 31, 2024
  • Time Bandits Episode 5: August 7, 2024
  • Time Bandits Episode 6: August 7, 2024
  • Time Bandits Episode 7: August 14, 2024
  • Time Bandits Episode 8: August 14, 2024
  • Time Bandits Episode 9: August 21, 2024
  • Time Bandits Episode 10: August 21, 2024
Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that access…

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications