How to watch Time Bandits TV show

Apple today premieres its new original series Time Bandits, inspired by the 1980s movie of the same name. Taika Waititi produced and stars in this latest incarnation, also featuring Lisa Kudrow as Penelope, leading a squad across time and space to help save the world.

Eleven-year-old Kevin is the Time Bandits’ newest recruit, a history nerd who is a key aide on the time-travelling missions. This fun, light-hearted, series is designed for the whole family to enjoy. Watch with an Apple TV+ subscription.

The show follows the crew as they visit a variety of fascinating worlds and fight the evil forces threatening to end life as they know it, relying on Kevin’s knowledge to identify artifacts and relics. The Time Bandits bring the viewer along to see the creation of Stonehenge, the prehistoric dinosaur era, freeze in the Ice Age, live in medieval times, and more.

The Time Bandits TV show is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+, so you’ll need a subscription to tune in and watch. You can watch Apple TV+ using the Apple TV app on your device of choice. You can get the TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and non-Apple devices like Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox, smart TVs, some cable set-top boxes and more.

You can also get the TV app on Windows for PC users. If you have an Android phone or tablet, you can watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

The show launches today with two episodes, and continues weekly every Wednesday through August 21 for the season one finale. So, if you want to binge the season in one go, wait until then.

Time Bandits joins Apple’s growing collection of original TV shows and movies on the service. Other upcoming launches include new movie The Instigators, Vince Vaughn drama Bad Monkey, and children’s series reboot of Yo Gabba GabbaLand!. See all 200+ Apple TV titles here in our comprehensive guide.

Time Bandits Episode 1: July 24, 2024

Time Bandits Episode 2: July 24, 2024

Time Bandits Episode 3: July 31, 2024

Time Bandits Episode 4: July 31, 2024

Time Bandits Episode 5: August 7, 2024

Time Bandits Episode 6: August 7, 2024

Time Bandits Episode 7: August 14, 2024

Time Bandits Episode 8: August 14, 2024

Time Bandits Episode 9: August 21, 2024

Time Bandits Episode 10: August 21, 2024