Privacy is a major part of Apple’s aim to distinguish its AI efforts from its competition. So when Apple Intelligence debuts later this year, it will emphasize on-device processing, plus boast features like Private Cloud Compute and key protections in its ChatGPT integration.

In a new interview, two members of Apple’s privacy team speak at length about what to expect from Apple’s privacy initiatives this year.

YouTuber Andru Edwards recently sat down with Katie Skinner, Apple’s User Privacy Engineering Manager, and Sandy Parakilas, Apple’s Privacy Product Marketing Lead. The 45-minute interview is all about Apple and privacy.

The wide-ranging interview provides a great look into how Apple designs privacy as a core part of its products.

Much of what’s shared is similar to what’s been heard before from other Apple executives and at press events. However, the trio get into discussion on several modern privacy issues too.

Apple Intelligence is a key focus, including with its innovative Private Cloud Compute technology. Parakilas explains:

The whole approach here is to take the security and privacy promises of your iPhone and extend it to the cloud. With Private Cloud Compute, just like with your device, Apple never has access to the data that’s being used.

They also get into the details around iOS 18’s ChatGPT integration, the idea that your phone is always listening to you, and more.

What privacy tidbits stood out to you most from the interview? Let us know in the comments.