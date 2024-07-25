This Friday, July 26, the men’s soccer Leagues Cup kicks off. Apple’s MLS Season Pass is the only place where fans can watch every match. Apple is also prepping a coordinated Leagues Cup celebration across Apple Music, Podcasts, Maps, and more.

New Leagues Cup content across Apple’s apps and services

Apple and the MLS launched the Leagues Cup last year as the first in-season club tournament in North America. It brings together 47 clubs from Major League Soccer and Mexico’s Liga MX.

Subscribers of Apple’s MLS Season Pass will have access to every single tournament match. In addition, though, Apple’s other apps and services are joining the celebration in several ways.

Apple Sports : The Sports app will provide the most convenient hub to follow all the matches’ scores, stats, and more. You can also quickly jump into a live match in the TV app from Sports.

: The Sports app will provide the most convenient hub to follow all the matches’ scores, stats, and more. You can also quickly jump into a live match in the TV app from Sports. Apple Music : New player warmup playlists will debut throughout the tournament, alongside refreshes to other MLS and Liga MX Club playlists. The Leagues Cup anthem can also be streamed.

: New player warmup playlists will debut throughout the tournament, alongside refreshes to other MLS and Liga MX Club playlists. The Leagues Cup anthem can also be streamed. Apple Podcasts : The show Offside with Taylor Twellman will have dedicated episodes covering all the happenings of the tournament.

: The show Offside with Taylor Twellman will have dedicated episodes covering all the happenings of the tournament. Apple Maps: There’s a new Guide available that includes every stadium where MLS clubs play. Select players will also be debuting curated Guides of their own.

Apple’s ecosystem of apps and services make for a great way to celebrate a big sporting event. Leagues Cup coverage is similar to what Apple’s doing to recognize the 2024 Paris Olympics. I hope to see more coordinated efforts like this in the future.

Are you planning to watch the Leagues Cup? Let us know in the comments.