The Paris 2024 Olympic Games officially kick off on Friday, July 26, and run through August 11. Follow along for how to watch the Olympics opening ceremony and more on any device – whether you have cable or not.
Training started earlier this week and events like fútbol and rugby began on Thursday.
However, the 2024 Paris Olympic Games officially start on Friday, July 26.
NBC and its affiliates like CNBC, USA, Telemundo, and more have the rights to the coverage while the Peacock app will also be streaming every event live.
How to watch the Olympics opening ceremony
When
- The 2024 Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony starts on Friday, July 26 at 10:30 am PT / 1:30 pm ET
- Tune in to NBC for an opening ceremony preview at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET
- NBC will re-broadcast the ceremony on July 26 at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET
Where to watch the Olympics ceremony and events
- If you have access to a cable or streaming provider like DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, fuboTV, etc. you can watch the Olympics on NBC, CNBC, USA, and more on any of your supported devices
- The opening ceremony will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock
- Watch on the Peacock app via iPhone, Apple TV, Mac, and the web (access all events live with a Peacock Premium plan – from $7.99/month)
- Watch on NBC via an HDTV antenna with your TV for free
- You can also watch select coverage on NBC’s Olympics website or with the NBC Sports iOS/Apple TV app (30 minutes free before needing to sign in)
Paris Olympic Games full schedule
- See the full Olympic Games schedule here
- Events are broadcast across NBC, CNBC, USA, E!, Telemundo, and more
- You can also follow the official NBC Olympic social media accounts for more coverage
