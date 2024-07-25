 Skip to main content

How to watch the Olympics opening ceremony and more

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games officially kick off on Friday, July 26, and run through August 11. Follow along for how to watch the Olympics opening ceremony and more on any device – whether you have cable or not.

Training started earlier this week and events like fútbol and rugby began on Thursday.

However, the 2024 Paris Olympic Games officially start on Friday, July 26.

NBC and its affiliates like CNBC, USA, Telemundo, and more have the rights to the coverage while the Peacock app will also be streaming every event live.

When

  • The 2024 Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony starts on Friday, July 26 at 10:30 am PT / 1:30 pm ET
  • Tune in to NBC for an opening ceremony preview at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET
  • NBC will re-broadcast the ceremony on July 26 at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET

Where to watch the Olympics ceremony and events

Paris Olympic Games full schedule

