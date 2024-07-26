 Skip to main content

Apple releases new version of iOS 18 beta 4 for developers

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Jul 26 2024 - 1:14 pm PT
2 Comments
iOS 18 beta 4

Apple has released an updated version of iOS 18 beta 4 for developers. The new version comes just days after the original developer beta 4.

The original iOS 18 developer beta 4 released earlier this week, on Tuesday, July 23. Due to perhaps some undisclosed issue discovered in the release, Apple has now replaced it with a new beta 4.

Today’s beta 4 comes with a new build number of 22A5316K.

It is possible the new beta 4 paves the way for the addition of Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18. However, it could also simply exist because Apple discovered a vulnerability in the first version that needed addressing.

Apple released an updated developer beta 3 in recent weeks before launching the first iOS 18 public beta. The company could be making a similar move here, with the revised developer beta 4 preceding public beta 2 on Monday.

The original beta 4 released included a variety of new features and changes, such as:

  • New wallpapers for CarPlay
  • Redesigned folder for Hidden apps
  • RCS expansion to more carriers
  • Dark mode icons while in light mode
  • Various interface tweaks

We will keep you posted on any discoveries of new changes in the revised developer beta 4.

Have you installed the revised beta 4? Let us know of anything new in the comments.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iOS 18

iOS 18

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications