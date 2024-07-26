Apple releases new version of iOS 18 beta 4 for developers

Apple has released an updated version of iOS 18 beta 4 for developers. The new version comes just days after the original developer beta 4.

The original iOS 18 developer beta 4 released earlier this week, on Tuesday, July 23. Due to perhaps some undisclosed issue discovered in the release, Apple has now replaced it with a new beta 4.

Today’s beta 4 comes with a new build number of 22A5316K.

It is possible the new beta 4 paves the way for the addition of Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18. However, it could also simply exist because Apple discovered a vulnerability in the first version that needed addressing.

Apple released an updated developer beta 3 in recent weeks before launching the first iOS 18 public beta. The company could be making a similar move here, with the revised developer beta 4 preceding public beta 2 on Monday.

The original beta 4 released included a variety of new features and changes, such as:

New wallpapers for CarPlay

Redesigned folder for Hidden apps

RCS expansion to more carriers

Dark mode icons while in light mode

Various interface tweaks

We will keep you posted on any discoveries of new changes in the revised developer beta 4.

Have you installed the revised beta 4? Let us know of anything new in the comments.