Today Apple has released new updates for its entire lineup of devices. visionOS 1.3, macOS 14.6, tvOS 17.6, and watchOS 10.6 join the latest versions of iPhone and iPadOS software, iOS and iPadOS 17.6. Here’s what’s new in today’s updates.

Apple is hard at work preparing its major fall OS upgrades like iOS and iPadOS 18, visionOS 2, macOS Sequoia, and more. In the meantime, though, the current OS versions across its devices have gotten updated today.

The focus of today’s updates is on performance improvements and bug fixes. The intent is to get all current OS versions in as solid a place as possible before the newer, more substantial updates arrive in September.

There’s one OS update that’s a standout today though: tvOS 17.6, with a brand new Catch Up feature.

Catch Up is a new addition to Apple’s TV app built specifically for sports. Here’s what it does:

When joining a live stream for a game in progress, viewers can catch up on the action by watching a series of clips of highlights that have already happened during the game. The Key Plays carousel is offered when you select a game in progress from the TV app main menu. You can also access it any time later, from the video player controls menu.

Right now, Catch Up is available for MLS games via Apple’s MLS Season Pass. Hopefully it will come to additional sports in time, however.

Catch Up is a highlight of tvOS 17.6, but it’s also available on other devices that support the TV app. However, if you have an Apple TV 4K, tvOS is likely where you do the most soccer viewing.

Two months until big new OS versions

Apple is expected to release the next major versions of its OS platforms in September, as it does most years.

With only two months left until then, there’s a good chance today’s OS updates are the last noteworthy revisions before the fall.

If Apple does have more updates in store, however, we should find out about them soon in the form of new developer beta releases in the days ahead.