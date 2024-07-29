 Skip to main content

macOS 14.6 update enables multi-display support for the M3 MacBook Pro

Filipe Espósito  | Jul 29 2024
macOS 15.1 and iOS 18.1 beta certainly took the spotlight today as these updates bring the first preview of Apple Intelligence features. However, Apple has also released macOS Sonoma 14.6 to the public, which brings an important change for owners of the M3 MacBook Pro. With the update, this particular Mac now has multi-display support – a long-awaited feature.

Multi-display support now available for all M3 MacBooks

Most Apple Silicon Macs in their base configuration only support one external display connected. However, with the M3 MacBook Air, Apple has finally enabled multi-display support, allowing users to connect two external displays at the same time.

Despite sharing the same chip, the M3 MacBook Pro lacked this feature. The company confirmed to 9to5Mac in March that a future software update would also allow M3 MacBook Pro owners to use two external displays at the same time, and that promise was fulfilled today.

The release notes for macOS Sonoma 14.6 confirm that the update enables multi-display support for the M3 MacBook Pro (via MacRumors).

This update adds support for using up to two external displays when the laptop lid is closed on 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 chip and also provides important bug fixes and security updates.

However, there’s a catch. As pointed out in the release notes, you can only connect two displays to the M3 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air when the lid is closed. This means that you have to choose between using the Mac’s display combined with a single external display, or just two external displays.

Still, that’s a big win for users who appreciate portability on-the-go and large displays at the office.

You can update your Mac by going to System Settings > General > Software Update.

