After teasing Apple Intelligence features at WWDC 2024 in June, Apple is finally releasing a developer preview with the first betas of iOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1. However, today’s betas won’t be available for devices other than those compatible with Apple Intelligence.

iOS 18.1 and macOS 15.1 betas

As we previously reported, Apple Intelligence won’t be available with the first release of iOS 18.0 and macOS Sequoia 15.0 this fall. Because of this, Apple is now rolling out betas of iOS 18.1 and macOS 15.1, so that developers can try out Apple Intelligence in advance.

But some users may be confused when it comes to updating to today’s betas. That’s because not everyone will have this option.

iOS 18.1 beta and macOS 15.1 beta will only be available for iPhones, iPads, and Macs compatible with Apple Intelligence. This includes:

If you have an older device (or a non-Pro iPhone 15), you won’t get the latest betas for now. Instead, your device will remain on iOS 18.0 beta or macOS 15.0 beta. For supported devices, developers will have the option of staying in the current beta or upgrading to betas with AI.

If you have a compatible iPhone, iPad or Mac running iOS 18 beta or macOS 15 beta, you can install the latest update by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

More about Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence is what the company is calling its new AI-based features. For example, users can now ask the system to rephrase a text, summarize messages or emails, generate images and even emoji. Siri has also been updated with AI, so that it now understands the context of what’s on the screen and lets users control more aspects of the device.

It’s worth noting that although today’s betas include Apple Intelligence, some features such as the more advanced Siri won’t be available for now.