Apple Intelligence was officially announced at WWDC 2024, but so far there is no beta available and no word on when exactly the AI features will be available to users. Even so, the company is inviting developers to an in-person session on Apple Intelligence that will take place in Cupertino, California.

In-person Apple Intelligence recap session for developers

The session is called “Explore Apple Intelligence and machine learning” and will take place on August 14 at the Apple Developer Center, located inside Apple Park. Of course, there’s a lot of anticipation around this event as Apple Intelligence features are still unavailable for testing.

At the same time, the fact that Apple is holding this event doesn’t necessarily mean that we’ll see Apple Intelligence available any time soon. That’s because the description says that developers will join Apple engineers for a “recap of some of the biggest announcements from WWDC24.”

Join us for a recap of some of the biggest announcements from WWDC24. We’ll explore Apple Intelligence and machine learning, show you how to use Siri and App Intents to enhance the way people interact with your apps, and dive deep into ML-powered APIs that allow you to build intelligence features into your apps. We’ll also show you how to bring large language models directly into your own apps.

At WWDC 2024, Apple said that its new AI features would be available to users this fall with iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia. The Apple Developer website had a note about Apple Intelligence being available as a beta this summer, but that note was later removed from the website. References to Apple Intelligence are there in the iOS 18 beta code, but everything is disabled.

Internal code suggests that users will have to join a waitlist to enable Apple Intelligence once it becomes available.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple does have plans to introduce some of the Apple Intelligence features this fall, but most of the Siri improvements announced in June won’t be available until 2025.

