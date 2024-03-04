Apple introduced the M3 MacBook Air with a headlining new feature. For the first time, the Apple silicon MacBook Air will be able to simultaneously drive two external monitors. The only compromise is that the MacBook Air lid must be closed. Still, that’s a big win for users who appreciate portability on-the-go and large displays at the office.

The new feature also raises an interesting question: will the M3 MacBook Pro that was introduced in October also gain multi-display support in the same way? It shares the same version of Apple silicon and has Pro in the name, after all.

14-inch MacBook Pro

It turns out the answer is yes! Apple has confirmed to 9to5Mac that a software update for the 14-inch MacBook Pro will gain the ability to drive two external displays with the lid closed. The feature will work identically to how it works with the new M3 MacBook Air.

No details yet on which software update, although macOS Sonoma 14.4 is still in developer and public beta. The M3 MacBook Air in 13- and 15-inch sizes hits stores on Friday.

Apple silicon and multi-display support

Both the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro have an interesting recent history with multi-display support. Before now, Apple has limited external monitor support to a single monitor even if the lid is closed for M1 through M3 chips. Actual multi-display support was limited to M1 Pro and up.

The Mac mini was a bit of an exception. M1 and M2 variants feature an HDMI port capable of driving a second display. In a sense, the new laptop feature catches up with Mac mini. The Mac mini has no built-in display to drive and works with up to two external monitors. Now that’s true for M3 laptops as well.

Pro, Max and Ultra advantage

Prior to switching to Apple silicon, modern MacBook Airs supported two external displays as well as the built-in display. Apple still hasn’t prioritized that level of support for the MacBook Air line. However, the feature has been available since day one for Pro, Max, and Ultra variations of Apple’s M chips for the Mac.

For power users, the upgraded versions of Apple silicon chips still offer the advantage of being able to utilize the built-in display while using two external displays.

Anyway, positive news for 14-inch MacBook Pro customers. The new machine is an overall upgrade compared to the 13-inch MacBook Pro take took up the slot in the lineup during the M1 and M2 cycles.