Here’s how fast 5G SA is in the US and around the world

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jul 30 2024 - 9:29 am PT
iPhone 15 Pro Max 5G speed

Ookla is out with its latest report with the new data focused on how fast 5G SA connections are in the US and other countries. Here’s a look at the median speeds, how much they’ve improved since 2023, and how they compare to overall 5G performance.

Ookla’s 5G SA report highlights that adoption is expected to increase as demand for faster performance grows.

The US and Southeast Asia have been two of the areas to embrace the technology early with T-Mobile being the only major provider in the US to launch support.

While T-Mobile has touted top speeds up to 3.3 Gbps, Ookla has found the median speed is about 10% of that at 363.53 Mbps.

For the US, that’s up from 279.44 Mbps in 2023 and that’s 77 Mbps faster than the overall 5G median speed that Ookla measured for T-Mobile in the first half of 2024.

And for the Americas, Brazil saw a faster 5G SA median speed at 474 Mbps which was a drop from its 2023 speed. Meanwhile, Canada scored a median 5G SA speed of 248 Mbps.

In the Asia Pacific region, South Korea led with a fast 729 Mbps followed by Singapore and Macau. Australia came in last with a 5G SA median of 146 Mbps.

If you have T-Mobile or another carrier that supports 5G SA, you can make sure it’s turned on in your Settings. Check out our full tutorial for all the details:

