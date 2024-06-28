 Skip to main content

How to check if your iPhone has 5G Standalone turned on and is working

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jun 28 2024 - 8:30 am PT
18 Comments
5G Standalone turned on iPhone

Included with iOS is the capability for iPhone to use T-Mobile’s 5G Standalone coverage in the US (in addition to other carriers globally). The option can offer speeds as fast speeds 3 Gbps using the power of carrier aggregation. Here’s how to make sure 5G Standalone is turned on with iPhone and how to verify your cellular connection stats.

T-Mobile officially launched its Ultra Capacity 5G SA network in November 2022, touting speeds up to 3Gbps. However, only flagship Samsung smartphones were able to take advantage of the latest network advancement at first with T-Mobile saying that it would expand in the future.

With iOS 16.4, the toggle arrived in iPhone Settings to enable the super-fast speeds. Claro and Vivo also launched 5G SA for iPhone in Brazil. Meanwhile, this flavor of 5G has previously been available on iPhone in other countries.

As a refresher, T-Mobile says its Ultra Capacity 5G SA + carrier aggregation allows it to achieve 3Gbps speeds by merging multiple channels of mid-band 5G spectrum. However, it’s unclear exactly which cities 5G SA is accessible through T-Mobile for now, so you need to just test it out to see.

How to make sure 5G Standalone (SA) is turned on with iPhone

Only iPhones connected to a carrier with 5G SA will see the option available in Settings

  1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone (running iOS 16.4 or later)
  2. Choose Cellular
  3. Now tap Cellular Data Options then Voice & Data
  4. At the bottom, make sure the 5G Standalone toggle is turned on

Check your 5G SA connection stats

  • After you make sure 5G Standalone is turned on, you can run a speed test to see what performance you’re getting
  • You can dial 3001#12345# and hit call to enter Field Test mode – this will provide specific details about your 5G connection and whether or not you’re getting Standalone service
  • Look for SA next to connection_type
  • Keep in mind while 3.3Gbps has been achieved in T-Mobile tests, real-world performance will vary
5G Standalone turned on iPhone 1

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Appl…
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from…
5G

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12