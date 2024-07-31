H-E-B begins testing Apple Pay support in new pilot program

One of the largest Apple Pay holdouts finally appears to be reconsidering its position. A new report from Chron details that H-E-B, one of the largest grocery store chains in Texas, is piloting Apple Pay support at one of its Central Market locations in Dallas.

In a statement, H-E-B’s managing director of public affairs, Marbie Jackson, emphasized that this is a “one-store pilot program” to test support for mobile tap-to-pay technology like Apple Pay.

As it stands right now, however, there’s no timeline on when (or if) H-E-B will expand Apple Pay support beyond this initial one store pilot program.

“We are launching a one-store pilot program to test digital tap-to-pay systems, starting at our Lovers Lane Central Market in Dallas,” Jackson said to Chron. “While we hope to offer these tap-to-pay services at more stores in the future, however, there is no timeframe to expand this service beyond the one pilot location.”

Jackson added that H-E-B is “always exploring a broad range of technologies to enhance how customers shop and pay for products.”

Alongside Walmart, H-E-B is one of the most notable Apple Pay holdouts. Kroger, the largest supermarket chain in the United States, caved to the pressure and launched Apple Pay support at its stores last year. H-E-B operates over 300 locations across Texas, making it one of the largest grocery store chains in the state.

Another major Apple Pay holdout is Home Depot, which has shown no signs of adopting the mobile payment platform despite support from its biggest competitor, Lowe’s.

H/t Dwight Silverman

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon.