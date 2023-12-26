 Skip to main content

Long-time holdout Lowe’s finally begins rolling out Apple Pay support

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Dec 26 2023 - 5:31 am PT
23 Comments
One of the few remaining Apple Pay holdouts has finally caved to the pressure. Lowe’s, the second largest hardware chain in the United States, is now rolling out Apple Pay support to its over 2,100 locations throughout the country.

As reported by multiple 9to5Mac readers, Lowe’s locations across the United States started rolling out Apple Pay support last week. The company has also added tap-to-pay support for contactless credit and debit cards as well.

Lowe’s is the second-largest hardware store chain in the United States, behind Home Depot. Home Depot, however, does not accept Apple Pay.

Walmart shows no signs of adopting Apple Pay, despite newfound pressure from Kroger, which added Apple Pay support back in April. Walmart is by far the biggest Apple Pay holdout in the United States nowadays. Other notable chains that still don’t support the payment option include the aforementioned Home Depot and H-E-B.

Do you specifically choose where to shop based on the availability of Apple Pay? Will Lowe’s adding support for Apple Pay make you choose it over Home Depot? Let us know in the comments.

