Today’s deals are now ready and waiting down below starting with a new low on Apple’s Space Black 14-inch 1TB M3 Pro MacBook Pro at $300 off alongside models from $1,399 and higher-end configs at $500 off. Next up, we have massive price drops on Apple Watch Series 8 starting from $199 with GPS + Cell models at $299 off the price you would have paid at this time last year. Then its Twelve South’s sweet BookArc Flex MacBook stand at a new $40 low alongside a host of notable deals on charging accessories and more. Head below for a closer look.

Apple’s Space Black 14-inch 1TB M3 Pro MacBook Pro hits new low at $300 off

While we are still tracking solid $300 discount on the base 14-inch 512GB M3 Pro MacBook Pro at $1,699, those same savings are now carrying over to the Space Black and Silver 1TB models at $2,099 shipped. This is a regularly $2,399 machine that is now $300 off the going rate. This is matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon for the silver variant, but this is the first time we have seen the Space Black model down this low. There are a number of notable deals floating around on various configurations of Apple’s latest MacBook Pro releases, of which we will detail below, but you are looking at the lowest we have seen on the 14-inch M3 Pro variant featured here today.

Apple’s 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro at $500 off

While you can still score all-time lows on the 14-inch model at up to $300 off, Amazon just brought back massive price drops on Apple’s 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro models at $500 off. Folks looking to bring home the larger form-factor carrying Apple’s M3 Pro chip are in luck here, as both the 18GB and 36GB configurations have returned to the lowest prices we have tracked. You can now score the 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with the 512GB SSD and 18GB of RAM is at $1,999 shipped as well as the same model with 36GB of RAM at $2,399 shipped. Both deals are live on the Silver and Space Black models to match Amazon’s all-time low pricing. Regularly $2,499 and $2,899, you’re looking at straight up $500 cash discounts on some of the best Apple laptops you can buy.

Update: Best Buy might be offering refurb Series 8 units down at $199, but Walmart is now offering the brand new Midnight aluminum Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 45mm units down at $229 – that’s an originally $529 Apple Watch. You’ll also find the stainless steel models start from $349 as well:

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 45mm Steel $349 (Reg. $749) With Sport Band

(Reg. $749) Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 45mm Steel $349 (Reg. $749) With Milanese Band

(Reg. $749)

We are still tracking $100 price drops on select Apple Watch Series 9 configurations right now with 45mm models starting at $329. However, for today only, Best Buy’s Geek Squad is now offering some deep deals on Series 8 models in refurbished condition at $199 shipped. Both the regularly $399 41mm and regularly $429 45mm are now selling at the same $199 in Geek Squad refurbished condition. That’s as much as $230 off the original prices on the still perfectly capable Series 8 model. They both ship with a 90-day warranty.

Twelve South’s ultra-clean white BookArc Flex MacBook stand at new $40 low

While we are still tracking a solid deal on the Chrome silver model of Twelve South’s latest BookArc Flex at $50, Amazon is now offering the clean white model down at $39.99 shipped. While the chrome model fetches a regularly $60 premium, the white model lands with a $50 MSRP and 20% price drop today. You’re looking at a new Amazon all-time low and one of the lowest prices we have tracked on any of the brand’s lauded MacBook stands. While the chrome variant is arguably more universal in terms of matching the rest of your office decor, folks with an affinity for the stark white vibes will want to scope out today’s rare price drop.

The BookArc Flex, be it the white or the silver model, comes to your desktop setup as a space-saving vertical MacBook stand made to accomodate any laptop up to 16-inches in size and 1-inch in thickness.

More of today’s best iPhone, iPad, and MacBook accessories:

Twelve South’s fantastic AirFly Duo in-flight AirPods adapter just dropped to the $30 all-time low

Twelve South makes one of, if not, the best wireless AirPods and earbuds adapters with flights with its AirFly devices, and the Duo model just dropped to one of its best prices ever. Regularly $45, we saw this model fall to $36 for Prime Day this year and it is now selling for $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also marks the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon.

The AirFly Duo model on sale here today can transmit to a pair of AirPods at the same time while delivering 22 hours of wireless battery life on a single charge.

Amazon just knocked AirPods 2 within $1 of the Prime Day price at $70

Today we are hooking 9to5 readers up with an exclusive extended offer for Setapp – a collection of 250 apps for your Mac ranging from Ulysses and CleanMyMac X, to the Unclutter organization suite, Be Focused to-do lists, a series of AI assistants, and a whole lot more. It brings together thousands of dollars worth of apps into a single subscription that can save you fortune. While it does cost $9.99 per month to access the over 250 apps, a free trial is a great way to see it’s worth it for you and you can always just cancel it thereafter if it’s not. While Setapp offers anyone 7 days to try it all out for FREE, using our exclusive promotion code and link will net you 30 days to give it a try. Head below for more details.

13-inch M4 iPad Pro up to $200 off

While we are still tracking some notable price drops on the 11-inch models with up to $200 off the higher-end configurations, today we are taking a look at some new lows on the “thinnest Apple product” ever with the new 13-inch M4 iPad Pro. Firstly, let’s start with the most affordable configuration while the 13-inch Space Black model is down at $1,198 shipped via Amazon. This is just over $100 off the regular $1,299 price tag and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon for any 13-inch M4 iPad Pro. While the 256GB of storage might leave something to be desired for some, that USB-C jack works with just about any external storage gear you might already have anyway, leaving you with a perfectly capable machine and the most affordable point of entry in the M4 iPad pro game.

If the 13-inch 256GB isn’t working for you, we have updated discounted pricing across the entire lineup, including the Wi-Fi + Cell models. If you’re looking for a high-end variant, direct your attention to the 2TB 13-inch Wi-Fi + Cell model that is now $200 off the going to deliver the lowest price we have tracked.

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch

Watch 9to5Toys on YouTube:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Moza Vision GS review: The premium sim racing wheel with a rotating touch screen [Video]

Review: Next Level Racing’s $300 Formula Lite Pro living room-friendly racing cockpit [Video]

Review: Beyerdynamic MMX 300 Pro goes back to the basics and I love it [Video]

NZXT H7 Flow review: New PSU placement gives cool GPU temps [Video]

Are Wireless earbuds any good for gaming? ASUS Cetra Speednova review [Video]

The $400 Moza R3 for Xbox is finally available! But should you buy it? [Video]

Is the Turtle Beach Burst II Air a 47g bargain gaming mouse at just $99?