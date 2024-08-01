Twitter for Mac discontinued, X for iPad now runs on Apple silicon Macs, but X suspending users

As noted by Vedant, the official Twitter for Mac app is currently missing from the Mac App Store. While it hasn’t been confirmed, the most obvious guess is that X, formerly Twitter, finally got around to delisting the abandoned software.

Twitter for Mac has been abandoned and rebuilt over the years long before Elon Musk acquired the platform now branded as X. While that’s given Mac users a headache over the years, it also means the current Twitter for Mac is modern enough that it shouldn’t break anytime soon.

However, X could probably disable functionality and effectively break the app if it wanted to.

Since Twitter for Mac was never updated during the Musk era, the pre-X branding also lived on.

So what’s next for Mac users on X? The X iPad app on Apple silicon Macs.

The key difference for Twitter for Mac, however, is the ability to automatically load in new posts as they are published.

I’m fairly certain that the now pulled Twitter for Mac app was developed with Apple’s Catalyst technology that allows iPad apps to be optimized for the Mac. Simply running the iOS app on the Mac would not bring the core functionality with it.

At any rate, Twitter for Mac is no longer available for Mac users who haven’t previously downloaded the application.

Update: Vedant actually shows that the app is being interrupted. However, for now, I’m able to continue using the Twitter for Mac app by dismissing the notice.

Update 2: X for iPad is now available to run on the Mac. No timeline streaming, of course.

Update 3: X users may want to hold off on using the X for iPad app on the Mac. X has been erroneously suspending the accounts of users who run the X for iPad app on the Mac.