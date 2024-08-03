Apple @ Work: UGREEN NAS aims to be the perfect local storage for teams

Apple @ Work is exclusively brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that integrates in a single professional-grade platform all the solutions necessary to seamlessly and automatically deploy, manage & protect Apple devices at work. Over 45,000 organizations trust Mosyle to make millions of Apple devices work-ready with no effort and at an affordable cost. Request your EXTENDED TRIAL today and understand why Mosyle is everything you need to work with Apple.

Although cloud storage tends to be the default for file sharing today, I am seeing a renewed interest in local network attached storage for teams that want to avoid recurring subscription costs. I recently picked up the UGREEN NASync DXP4800 Plus, and it’s becoming a great option for teams wanting local file sharing while eliminating subscription costs.

About Apple @ Work: Bradley Chambers managed an enterprise IT network from 2009 to 2021. Through his experience deploying and managing firewalls, switches, a mobile device management system, enterprise grade Wi-Fi, 1000s of Macs, and 1000s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple IT managers deploy Apple devices, build networks to support them, train users, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for IT departments.

UGREEN NASync hardware

The UGREEN NASync Series is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processors, ensuring high performance and efficiency for demanding storage tasks. The system supports expandable DDR5 RAM, allowing users to scale up their memory to meet increasing needs.

With a maximum storage capacity of up to 184TB (for the high end model), the NASync Series is equipped to handle extensive data storage requirements. It features dual M.2 NVMe SSD slots, providing rapid access and data transfer speeds. Dual 10Gb ethernet port and Thunderbolt 4 ports further enhance data throughput, making it ideal for teams that require fast and reliable data access.

The hardware is encased in a high-strength aluminum alloy chassis, which adds to its durability and ensures excellent heat dissipation, maintaining optimal operating temperatures. This minimalist approach combines aesthetics with functionality, making it a perfect fit for home and professional settings. It also includes a dust filter connecting to the fan’s back via magnets.

UGREEN has integrated comprehensive security measures into the NASync hardware, including multi-factor authentication and internal virus detection, providing peace of mind against potential security threats. High performance, large capacity, and robust security make the UGREEN NASync Series a versatile and powerful solution for daily storage and file-sharing needs.

Assembly and setup

The unit I picked up includes 4 4TB 3.5″ drives. UGREEN makes it easy to install them without needing any additional tooling. The drive slots expand out, so you easily drop the drives in them and then slide them into the NAS. Once I got all 4 drives installed, I plugged it up to ethernet and power, and I was able to immediately connect using the UGREEN NAS app.

Overall, it’s a fairly common setup and use case experience. For business users, the big thing is that it’s easily connectable via SMB on macOS, so you can easily connect and share files. The device is not fully available to the public yet, as UGREEN had a successful Kickstarter campaign, but I look forward to seeing how the entire ecosystem evolves. It’s completely possible that UGREEN will become a strong Synology competitor in the prosumer and SMB space as teams seek to ditch the recurring storage subscriptions that are inching higher in costs.

