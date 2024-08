Do wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? In 2017, I bought a Honda Civic that came with wired Apple CarPlay. I really wanted wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system at the time seemed like overkill. Fortunately, there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into wireless CarPlay, and it works with iOS 18 and iPhone 15.

Easy installation

Setting up the adapter is no harder than pairing with wireless CarPlay. Connect the adapter to your car’s USB port that powers wired CarPlay, then pair your iPhone to the adapter over Bluetooth from the Settings app.

I tried the adapter when it arrived just to check if it paired. That’s when I had a total surprise-and-delight moment a few days later.

I took a short drive across town with my iPhone in my pocket without thinking about the adapter, and CarPlay just appeared on my screen automatically.

Expect some latency

Perfect! Well, almost. From my experience driving with standard and wireless CarPlay, I know to expect latency when using steering wheel controls to skip tracks.

The important thing is that steering wheel controls for volume, track skipping, and voice input actually work.

Standard CarPlay takes over if you connect a Lightning or USB-C cable

Wireless CarPlay adapter

I’ve been incredibly happy with the Carlink adapter for years. I highly recommend trying Carlink you already have CarPlay but wish it was wireless.

The price can be much more affordable than buying an aftermarket wireless CarPlay head unit and paying for installation. Save 20% at checkout with promo code 9TO5MAC.

