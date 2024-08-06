Presence sensors are very useful tools for smart homes. They allow you to trigger scenes and automate without needing a device in hand or pre-plan for automatic automation timing. Today, Aqara is releasing its new FP1E presence sensor. Read on to learn more.

Smart home support

The Aqara FP1E supports the Zigbee protocol and Matter over an Aqara Matter bridge. The FP1E offers seamless integration with popular Matter platforms, including Amazon Alexa, HomeKit, Google Home, Home Assistant, Homey, and Samsung SmartThings.

I would love to see Matter come natively out of the box without requiring a bridge, but the bridge products generally work very well, and you only need one of them.

What’s in the Aqara FP1E?

The Aqara FP1E uses advanced millimeter wave (mmWave) technology to pick up even the smallest human movements. This means it can reliably detect presence up to 6 meters (about 20 feet) away and monitor areas as large as 50 square meters (about 538 square feet) when mounted on the ceiling. Unlike traditional PIR motion sensors, the FP1E can sense when someone is sitting or lying still, making it perfect for keeping track of occupancy. Plus, it quickly recognizes when someone leaves a room, triggering automation to turn off lights and manage temperature.

If you’re using the Aqara Home app, it can use the FP1E to detect human movement or stillness, unlocking a range of automation possibilities based on the status and duration of activity. For instance, if the sensor detects that someone has remained still for over 30 minutes, it can send notifications or change the color of smart lights as a reminder to stand up. This feature is designed to promote healthier routines, similar to how the Nintendo Wii used to remind people to “go outside” after playing for a while. I’d love to more of these features would come to HomeKit in the future as well. The Aqara FP1E is powered by a 5V1A power supply and includes a magnetic and adhesive-backed bracket for easy installation on walls, ceilings, or corners.

HomeKit use cases

I plan to put one of these in my living room and use it to trigger our living room lights in the morning. It’s a very simple use to add these to your HomeKit environment, but they can truly make a smart home “hands free” when it comes to managing lights and other on/off activities.

You can buy it from Amazon. If you don’t already have one, you’ll need a Matter Bridge to use it with HomeKit.