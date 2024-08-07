 Skip to main content

MacWhisper can now auto-translate transcripts into other languages

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Aug 7 2024 - 8:17 pm PT
0 Comments
MacWhisper

MacWhisper is a popular tool that uses AI to quickly transcribe audio. The app has been getting a lot of updates in recent weeks, and its latest version introduces the ability to auto-translate transcripts into other languages.

MacWhisper updated with auto-translate and more new features

With MacWhisper, users can transcribe audio and translate the transcript with just one click using the DeepL API. And now, MacWhisper can automatically translate the entire transcript. As described by developer Jordi Bruin, this “saves a few clicks,” which is nice for those who rely on the tool for work.

Earlier this week, MacWhisper had already received an update that introduced the latest GPT4o model with support for 16000 output tokens, so it can be used for longer summaries. Recent updates have also introduced Markdown file export, BBEdit 14 support, and a dictation feature.

For those unfamiliar, MacWhisper uses OpenAI’s Whisper technology, and all the processing to transcribe audio is done locally on the Mac. This means that the audio is never sent to an online server, ensuring users’ privacy. MacWhisper works with multiple file formats, including MP3, WAV, M4A, and even MP4 videos.

Quickly and easily transcribe audio files into text with OpenAI’s state-of-the-art transcription technology Whisper. Whether you’re recording a meeting, lecture, or other important audio, MacWhisper quickly and accurately transcribes your audio files into text. MacWhisper runs locally on your Mac, so your files never leave your device and you don’t have to pay for.

Download it now

MacWhisper is a free app. However, there’s a Pro version that provides integration with more advanced language models, such as GPT4 Turbo. The tool works with Macs running macOS Ventura (13.0) or later. It works with both Intel and Apple Silicon Macs, although it works best with M1 Macs and laterMore details can be found here.

Read also

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

MacWhisper

MacWhisper

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications