MacWhisper is a popular tool that uses AI to quickly transcribe audio. The app has been getting a lot of updates in recent weeks, and its latest version introduces the ability to auto-translate transcripts into other languages.

With MacWhisper, users can transcribe audio and translate the transcript with just one click using the DeepL API. And now, MacWhisper can automatically translate the entire transcript. As described by developer Jordi Bruin, this “saves a few clicks,” which is nice for those who rely on the tool for work.

Earlier this week, MacWhisper had already received an update that introduced the latest GPT4o model with support for 16000 output tokens, so it can be used for longer summaries. Recent updates have also introduced Markdown file export, BBEdit 14 support, and a dictation feature.

For those unfamiliar, MacWhisper uses OpenAI’s Whisper technology, and all the processing to transcribe audio is done locally on the Mac. This means that the audio is never sent to an online server, ensuring users’ privacy. MacWhisper works with multiple file formats, including MP3, WAV, M4A, and even MP4 videos.

MacWhisper is a free app. However, there’s a Pro version that provides integration with more advanced language models, such as GPT4 Turbo. The tool works with Macs running macOS Ventura (13.0) or later. It works with both Intel and Apple Silicon Macs, although it works best with M1 Macs and later. More details can be found here.

