What’s the most popular iPad in 2024?

CIRP is out with a new report looking at iPad sales in the US for the June quarter. With the new iPad Pro and iPad Air refresh this spring, here’s what the firm’s data says is the most popular iPad and how what’s changed over the last year.

In its latest report “iPad Refresh Looks Like It’s Working”, CIRP reveals the market share of each iPad model between June 2023 and 2024.

In 2023, CIRP’s data showed the iPad Pro was the most popular model in its tablet lineup but the entry-level iPad was very close to a tie at a 3% difference.

Most popular iPad in 2024

For 2024, the M4 iPad Pro refresh has been enticing enough to take market share from both the iPad Air and iPad mini.

For the June quarter in the US, CIRP shows 43% of iPad buyers picked an iPad Pro, up 5% YoY.

Entry-level iPad sales remained at a 35% market share while iPad Air dropped 3% and iPad mini dropped 2%.

CIRP highlights the increase in iPad Pro sales could be thanks to early adopters.

As we’ve seen with many other Apple product launches, the first-acting consumers appear to have gravitated to the high-end, most expensive models available, in this case the iPad Pros.

What do you think? Is a new iPad Pro the best choice? Share your thoughts in the comments! For a detailed look at the 2024 iPad lineup, check out our full comparison: