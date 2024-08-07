Three months with the M4 iPad Pro, now powered by Apple Intelligence

Apple launched the M4 iPad Pro in May, and I’ve been using the 13-inch model as my full-time computer ever since. I’ve had three months with the device, two running iPadOS 18, and now a couple weeks with Apple Intelligence in iPadOS 18.1.

Here’s what I’ve been loving about the new iPad Pro, and the areas it falls short.

My daily computing needs and workflows

I know not everyone can use an iPad as their full-time computer. Some software is Mac-only, and in other cases iPadOS constraints simply make the Mac a better option.

For my work as a writer, the iPad is great. I love the one-app-at-a-time approach of iPadOS because it helps me focus better.

When I’m writing, I typically set my text editor, Ulysses, in full-screen. I then keep a handful of other apps close at hand using Slide Over—Safari, Slack, Messages, Photos, and Files. This enables me to eliminate visual distractions and focus on my writing, while still having quick access to key tools.

On the Mac, full-screen mode is technically a thing, but I really miss Slide Over. It’s cumbersome needing to switch spaces regularly, and I don’t love Stage Manager. When I do need to use a Mac, apps like focusedOS help but it’s still not the same.

In my previous job, I needed to use a Mac because of work-specific software. But since joining 9to5Mac, I bought the M4 iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard and have found it well suited for my needs.

Cellular remains a difference maker

I like to work on the go. The freedom of remote work is great, but it takes intentionality to ensure I’m not holed up in my bedroom for long stretches.

I typically work away from home several times per week, and don’t usually have consistent Wi-Fi availability. As a result, the iPad’s cellular service has been key.

Using iPhone hotspot is fine as needed, but since my job depends on having a steady connection, the iPad’s built-in cellular connection is more convenient and provides peace of mind.

Cellular is one of the main deterrents to me using the Mac full-time. I love that with the iPad I can work from any location, at any time, and never need to worry about a connection.

M4 chip and Apple Intelligence

The iPad being the first Apple device with an M4 chip was a surprise. But it’s been nice having Apple’s most advanced chip as I’ve been testing Apple Intelligence in iPadOS 18.1.

For the kind of work I do, the M4 is largely overkill. iPadOS runs fast on my iPad Pro, sure. But I doubt it’s much different than previous models with an M1 or M2 chip.

Unless you’re doing intense video or graphics work, the M4’s power probably won’t be felt.

Apple Intelligence is one case where I am glad to have such a capable chip.

AI tasks can put serious demands on the iPad’s chip, and I expect those demands to multiply in the future. The writing tools and new Siri in iOS 18.1 put a moderate strain on the M4, but I expect image generation features to benefit even more from the advanced chip.

Pain points

I don’t have many complaints about the M4 iPad Pro, but there are a few pain points I should mention.

Multitasking is still messy : I tend to rely on a single app plus Slide Over, but I wish features like Split View and Stage Manager provided a more compelling multitasking experience.

: I tend to rely on a single app plus Slide Over, but I wish features like Split View and Stage Manager provided a more compelling multitasking experience. The Mac feels faster in a pinch : When I hear people say they can get things done faster on a Mac than an iPad, I attribute that in part to not taking enough time to set up new iPad-optimized workflows. However, there’s no doubt that macOS still generally feels faster than iPadOS. If there’s a lot happening and I’m working under pressure, the iPad with its various animations and transitions can feel like a drag. The Mac, meanwhile, is fast and fluid.

: When I hear people say they can get things done faster on a Mac than an iPad, I attribute that in part to not taking enough time to set up new iPad-optimized workflows. However, there’s no doubt that macOS still generally feels faster than iPadOS. If there’s a lot happening and I’m working under pressure, the iPad with its various animations and transitions can feel like a drag. The Mac, meanwhile, is fast and fluid. I never use the iPad as a tablet: Is this a me problem or an Apple problem? It’s hard to say. Regardless, the 13-inch iPad Pro—despite its impressive weight and thickness reductions—is too large for comfortable tablet use. It makes a great laptop, but the 11-inch is a better tablet. Maybe a 12-inch model could better serve both roles, or perhaps the upcoming all-screen foldable will solve my problem. But for now, it’s disappointing that this brilliant tablet stays locked into the Magic Keyboard 24/7.

Future of the iPad

If Apple truly is preparing a foldable iPad for 2026, I hope the software starts getting ready for that device. Multitasking and more responsive UI elements would be a good start.

I love the iPad, but it continues to suffer from some of the same paper cut issues it has had for years.

Don’t get me wrong: the device keeps getting better, and I’m overall happy with it today—but I also know it can get better.

What are your thoughts on the M4 iPad Pro? Let us know in the comments.