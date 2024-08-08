 Skip to main content

There are now more than 2,500 native apps for Apple Vision Pro

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Aug 8 2024 - 12:19 pm PT
Apple today announced that the Apple Vision Pro ecosystem has crossed a new milestone, with the visionOS App Store now featuring more than 2,500 native spatial apps.

This is up from the 2,000 visionOS apps figure Apple previously reported in June. The 2,500 native apps join 1.5 million compatible iPhone and iPad apps, which also can run in their own floating windows on the device.

Obviously, the number of native apps pales in comparison to the size of Apple’s other platforms, but is similar in magnitude to Meta’s Quest ecosystem. At last count, the Quest app store features about 3,000 apps, mostly games.

Notable recent app launches on Vision Pro include Zen: Focus Garden, and the Tubi streaming service. Disney+ recently rolled out a new environment from National Geographic to enjoy, and Paramount+ debuted a SpongeBob environment to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Apple is also continuing to roll out new Apple Immersive Video content. The second episode of Wild Life series drops at 6 PM Pacific Time, featuring a close-up look at a pack of orphaned elephants filmed at Kenya’s Sheldrick Wilfelife Trust.

Benjamin Mayo

