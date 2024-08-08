 Skip to main content

Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2 takes on 13-inch iPad Pro, with $600 entry price

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Aug 8 2024 - 7:38 am PT
2 Comments
Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2 takes on 13-inch iPad Pro

The new Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2 looks like the company is aiming to compete with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro within China. The M-Pencil also looks eerily familiar in its white finish,

Certainly on paper, the screen specs appear to match, with a tandem OLED construction running at 120Hz …

We first learned back in 2022 that Apple would be using the advanced twin-layer OLED technology to provide a brighter display with increased longevity, and Huawei is now using the same.

Huawei launched the new model in a Weibo livestream.

TechNode reports that pricing starts at the equivalent of $600.

Huawei on Tuesday launched the MatePad Pro 12.2, a flagship tablet for the Chinese market and positioned as a competitor to Apple’s iPad Pro 2024, priced at RMB 4,299 ($599) for the 12GB + 256GB basic version.

While both tablets feature a dual-layer OLED panel, the MatePad Pro 12.2 boasts a peak brightness of 2,000 nits and a 144Hz refresh rate, surpassing the iPad Pro 2024’s 1,600 nits brightness and 120Hz refresh rate, according to Huawei.

At 508 grams, it’s the lightest 12-inch tablet on the market, with a slim 5.5mm thickness, the Chinese manufacturer added.

The tablet is compatible with the new Huawei Star Leap Keyboard and M-Pencil, and includes a hidden slot for storing and charging the stylus directly in the keyboard. Additionally, the device offers a 10,000mAh battery that can last up to 15 hours on a single charge, with 100W fast charging for quick power-ups.

The top-end model offers 16GB RAM, 1TB flash storage, and comes with the pen and keyboard at an all-inclusive price equivalent to $1,160.

While it’s only sold in China, it could prove a popular alternative to Apple’s pricier tablet within the country.

Photo: Huawei

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPad Pro

iPad Pro

The new iPad Pro is powered by the A12Z processo…
china

china
Huawei

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications