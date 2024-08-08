The new Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2 looks like the company is aiming to compete with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro within China. The M-Pencil also looks eerily familiar in its white finish,

Certainly on paper, the screen specs appear to match, with a tandem OLED construction running at 120Hz …

We first learned back in 2022 that Apple would be using the advanced twin-layer OLED technology to provide a brighter display with increased longevity, and Huawei is now using the same.

Huawei launched the new model in a Weibo livestream.

TechNode reports that pricing starts at the equivalent of $600.

Huawei on Tuesday launched the MatePad Pro 12.2, a flagship tablet for the Chinese market and positioned as a competitor to Apple’s iPad Pro 2024, priced at RMB 4,299 ($599) for the 12GB + 256GB basic version. While both tablets feature a dual-layer OLED panel, the MatePad Pro 12.2 boasts a peak brightness of 2,000 nits and a 144Hz refresh rate, surpassing the iPad Pro 2024’s 1,600 nits brightness and 120Hz refresh rate, according to Huawei. At 508 grams, it’s the lightest 12-inch tablet on the market, with a slim 5.5mm thickness, the Chinese manufacturer added. The tablet is compatible with the new Huawei Star Leap Keyboard and M-Pencil, and includes a hidden slot for storing and charging the stylus directly in the keyboard. Additionally, the device offers a 10,000mAh battery that can last up to 15 hours on a single charge, with 100W fast charging for quick power-ups.

The top-end model offers 16GB RAM, 1TB flash storage, and comes with the pen and keyboard at an all-inclusive price equivalent to $1,160.

While it’s only sold in China, it could prove a popular alternative to Apple’s pricier tablet within the country.

Photo: Huawei