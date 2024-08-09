iPhone 16 production is now said to have ramped up to peak production, with Foxconn taking on an extra 50,000 workers in its largest assembly plant.

The company last month increased both base pay and bonuses to help it recruit enough new workers to meet what is expected to be increased demand this year …

Foxconn is Apple’s primary iPhone assembler, and a single production plant in Zhengzhou, China, is responsible for around 80% of global production. The city is colloquially known as iPhone City.

iPhone production is of course seasonal, with peak production typically beginning in August in the run-up to the September launch, and continuing through to December to keep up with early demand and holiday purchases. Foxconn ramps up recruitment in July of each year to hire these seasonal workers.

BusinessKorea reports.

Taiwan’s Foxconn, Apple’s largest partner, has hired around 50,000 new workers at its Zhengzhou factory in China, local media including the China Business News reported on August 8. This significant recruitment drive comes as the factory ramps up production of the iPhone 16, which is scheduled for release in the second half of this year. Late in July this year, Foxconn posted recruitment information on major job sites and social networking services (SNS) platforms, offering an increased hourly wage of up to 25 yuan (approximately 4,800 won). Additionally, the Zhengzhou factory has offered bonuses of up to 7,500 yuan, a notable increase from the 6,000 yuan bonus offered a month earlier.

Apple is reportedly expecting high demand for this year’s iPhone 16 line-up, with Apple Intelligence features a key driver. The only existing models which will get access to the AI features are the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, so many more people are expected to upgrade this year.

A second factor has been signs of recovery in China, with discounts seeing iPhone sales bounce back significantly after an earlier slump.

Bloomberg last month reported that Apple has told its suppliers to boost production by 10% this year, targeting production of 90M handsets this year.

Image: Michael Bower/9to5Mac