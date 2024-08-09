 Skip to main content

iPhone 16 production now in full flow as Foxconn hires 50,000 more workers

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Aug 9 2024 - 5:22 am PT
2 Comments
iPhone 16 production now in full flow | 9to5Mac render

iPhone 16 production is now said to have ramped up to peak production, with Foxconn taking on an extra 50,000 workers in its largest assembly plant.

The company last month increased both base pay and bonuses to help it recruit enough new workers to meet what is expected to be increased demand this year …

Foxconn is Apple’s primary iPhone assembler, and a single production plant in Zhengzhou, China, is responsible for around 80% of global production. The city is colloquially known as iPhone City.

iPhone production is of course seasonal, with peak production typically beginning in August in the run-up to the September launch, and continuing through to December to keep up with early demand and holiday purchases. Foxconn ramps up recruitment in July of each year to hire these seasonal workers.

BusinessKorea reports.

Taiwan’s Foxconn, Apple’s largest partner, has hired around 50,000 new workers at its Zhengzhou factory in China, local media including the China Business News reported on August 8. This significant recruitment drive comes as the factory ramps up production of the iPhone 16, which is scheduled for release in the second half of this year.

Late in July this year, Foxconn posted recruitment information on major job sites and social networking services (SNS) platforms, offering an increased hourly wage of up to 25 yuan (approximately 4,800 won). Additionally, the Zhengzhou factory has offered bonuses of up to 7,500 yuan, a notable increase from the 6,000 yuan bonus offered a month earlier.

Apple is reportedly expecting high demand for this year’s iPhone 16 line-up, with Apple Intelligence features a key driver. The only existing models which will get access to the AI features are the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, so many more people are expected to upgrade this year.

A second factor has been signs of recovery in China, with discounts seeing iPhone sales bounce back significantly after an earlier slump.

Bloomberg last month reported that Apple has told its suppliers to boost production by 10% this year, targeting production of 90M handsets this year.

Image: Michael Bower/9to5Mac

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you t…
china

china
Foxconn iPhone 16

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications