After becoming the first Apple Store in the country to unionize back in June 2022, the retail employees at the Towson Town Center location have reached a “historic” union contract with Apple this week, providing numerous benefits to the workers. This win comes after the union planned a strike earlier this year regarding the contract negotiations.

Aug 10th Update: Earlier this week, 96% of the unionized Apple Store workers voted to ratify the contract, officially securing all of the benefits mentioned below. IAM International President Brian Bryant stated the following in their press release:

The historic agreement secured by the courageous IAM CORE members at the Towson Apple store sets a new standard for Apple retail workers nationwide, proving the undeniable power of collective bargaining. The IAM has proven once again that we have the strength to take on some of the biggest companies in the world and win.

Original Story from July 27th:

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ Coalition of Organized Retail Employees, or IAM CORE for short, is the union representing the stores 85 employees. They state that this agreement will improve work-life balance, raise pay, and protect employees jobs.

These changes come in addition to all of the benefits the Apple Store union workers already achieved, and they’re also able to bargain for future benefits.

In their press release, they write:

“From the beginning, IAM CORE’s mission has been to improve Apple for our employees, customers and communities,” said the IAM CORE Negotiating Committee. “By reaching a tentative agreement with Apple, we are giving our members a voice in their futures and a strong first step toward further gains. Together, we can build on this success in store after store and grow the power IAM CORE has started here in Maryland.”

Employees at the store will be able to vote on this agreement on August 6th, and the contract is expected to last three years. Some of the key benefits for employees include the following:

Scheduling improvements with added protections for both full time and part time employees

Pay raises averaging 10% over the span of the contract

Increase in starting salary for most job positions

Limits on contracted employees, as well as an added severance clause for better job security

A fair and clear disciplinary process with new protections and accountability

IAM Eastern Territory General Vice President David Sullivan adds that they’re “extremely proud to be the first union to take on this fight for Apple workers.”