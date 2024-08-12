Apple releases macOS Sequoia 15.1 beta 2 for developers

Alongside iOS 18.1 beta 2, Apple is also now rolling out macOS Sequoia 15.1 beta 2 for developers. This update includes the first set of Apple Intelligence features and comes two weeks after Apple kickstarted macOS Sequoia 15.1 beta testing two weeks ago.

macOS Sequoia 15.1 beta 2 now available

macOS Sequoia 15.1 beta 2 is available only for developer beta testers. A public beta is not available and Apple hasn’t said when that will change. The update is available for any Mac powered by an M1 chip or newer. If you’re still using an Intel-powered Mac, the macOS Sequoia 15.1 beta is not currently available for you.

macOS Sequoia 15.1 introduces the first set of Apple Intelligence features, including Writing Tools for rewriting, proofreading, and summarizing text. Siri has undergone a complete redesign and now supports typing to Siri. The Mail app has new features such as message summaries, priority sorting, and Smart Reply. iOS 18.1 introduces a new Reduce Interruptions Focus mode that uses AI to prioritize notifications based on their urgency.

There are a number of￼ Apple Intelligence features are not included in macOS Sequoia 15.1 so far, such as Genmoji, Image Playgrounds, and ChatGPT integration.

Apple is also continuing to beta test macOS Sequoia 15.0 with developers and public beta testers. macOS Sequoia beta 5 was released last week with a new Distraction Control feature in Safari.

