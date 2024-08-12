 Skip to main content

iOS 18 public beta 4 and more now available, here’s what’s new

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Aug 12 2024 - 1:20 pm PT
2 Comments
iOS 18 Public Beta

Today just hours after releasing iOS 18 developer beta 6, the companion public beta update is now available as public beta 4. New public betas for macOS Sequoia, iPadOS 18, and more have dropped too. Here’s what’s new in public beta 4.

Quick release for the new public beta

Apple historically has released the public betas about a day after a big developer beta release. However, the company has shirked tradition this time around and launched its new public betas in the same day.

iOS 18 public beta 4 includes a variety of new features, while also introducing bug fixes and stability improvements.

New features and changes in public beta 4

Apple Music New tab

Apple Music has renamed its Browse tab to New, and rearranged the contents of the tab too. It’s a relatively small change, but noteworthy nonetheless.

One update that deserves a ‘finally’ is that there’s now a dedicated Bluetooth control available for Control Center. Previously, the only way to access Bluetooth settings from Control Center was to use the standard Connectivity control. That meant you had to also include the accompanying toggles for AirPlane mode, Wi-Fi, and AirDrop. But now, you can use a standalone Bluetooth control that takes up less space.

Dark mode app icons now display properly in notifications. In previous betas, notifications would still use the standard light mode app icons, even while in dark mode.

Speaking of app icons: if you like to set custom tinting for your app icons, you can now do so for each wallpaper/Lock Screen combo you have. App icon tinting can be customized for each different wallpaper you create.

Public beta 4 also features a variety of splash screens in iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. These highlight some of the new features that are available in these new OS versions, but nothing that’s specifically new to this latest beta. You’ll see these in apps like Home, Photos, Notes, and more.

Apple Notes iOS 18 What’s New

Wrap-up

If you are already running a prior public beta release on your device, you should see public beta 4 as a new download available in the Software Update section of Settings.

If you haven’t yet joined the public beta program, you can do so here as a first step toward installing the new beta.

Have you found other new features and changes in public beta 4? Let us know in the comments.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iOS 18

iOS 18
macOS Sequoia

macOS Sequoia
iPadOS 18

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications