New AirPods Pro 2 firmware now available for developers

Today has been a big one for Apple beta releases. But the company has one more thing in store for developers. New developer firmware for AirPods Pro 2 just dropped, and is available now.

Apple doesn’t release new firmware updates for AirPods often. However, there have been a few developer firmware releases this summer.

Today’s firmware update is exclusive to the AirPods Pro 2, and has build number 7A5266c.

The release of new firmware only for AirPods Pro 2 is no coincidence. Apple is bringing new features this fall to the second-generation Pro model alongside iOS 18.

The new features coming this fall include:

Support for nodding or shaking your head to respond to Siri

Voice Isolation to improve calls in noisy environments

Improvements to personalized spatial audio, especially for gaming

If you’re running the latest developer firmware for AirPods Pro 2, you’ll be able to get a preview of these new features before they release publicly this fall.

Note: the process for installing developer firmware for AirPods is fairly convoluted. It’s much more complicated than installing an iOS 18 beta, for example. But if you’re interested in hopping on the developer firmware train, you can find instructions here.

Have you installed the new AirPods Pro 2 firmware? Let us know how it’s working for you in the comments.