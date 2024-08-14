Denim is a cool iPhone app that helps users create unique art for their playlists. In recent weeks, the app has received some major updates that have made this process even more fun and intuitive, taking the possibilities even further. Read on as we detail what’s new in Denim.

What’s new with Denim 3

As I previously reviewed here on 9to5Mac, Denim is a powerful app that provides tools for creating and customizing cover artwork for playlist. At launch, the app already had more than 50 artwork styles that users could choose from. Now with the new editor, there are even more style options, as well as other useful new features.

One of the highlights of Denim 3 is the brand new editor, which lets users add text, change typography, and move them around freely. As a result, the artwork becomes even more unique, better representing the user’s personality.

The app now suggests artwork based on the artists the user listens to most on Apple Music (and of course, this requires linking your account to the app). These artworks are based on the featured image of each artist on Apple Music and they even blend the text with the photo. It’s quite a cool effect to play around with.

In addition, artworks are now synchronized to your other devices via iCloud. There are other improvements available in the latest version, such as:

Playlists & Settings tabs have been unified into a simplified app layout.

Tap the plus button and Denim automatically selects your most recent playlist.

Create covers without connecting any Apple Music account.

Tapping on an artwork now takes you directly to the editor.

Pinch to resize text and rotate it to adjust the angle.

Undo & Redo: Undo any changes in the editor

Denim is now optimized for iPhone SE

Try it now

Denim is available for free on the App Store, but a $5.99 in-app purchase is required to unlock all the artwork styles. You don’t need to be an Apple Music subscriber to use Denim although the app works best with it.

It requires an iPhone running iOS 17 or later.