M4 Mac release schedule: Here’s when to expect new Macs

Apple’s M4 chip debuted on the iPad Pro, but it’s coming to Macs very soon. Unlike prior M-series chips, M4 upgrades are coming to the full lineup of Mac products. From the MacBook Air to the MacBook Pro and Mac Studio, here’s when to expect all of Apple’s new M4 Macs to release.

Fall 2024: M4 MacBook Pro, Mac mini, iMac

If you’re in the market for a new MacBook Pro, Mac mini, or iMac, you won’t have to wait long.

These three Mac models, per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, are all set for M4 updates this fall. They’ll likely be introduced at an October event.

All existing MacBook Pro models will receive the M4 chip. Like last year’s M3 releases, expect to see a more affordable 14-inch with the standard M4. The main attraction, though, will be premium 14-inch and 16-inch models boasting the M4 Pro and M4 Max.

Don’t expect to see any other major changes to the MacBook Pro, as the new chip will be the primary draw.

The M4 Mac mini, meanwhile, is scoring a redesign this year. It will be shrunk down to a smaller size than ever before. It’s expected to be similar in dimensions to the Apple TV 4K.

This new Mac mini will be available with a standard M4 chip or upgraded to an M4 Pro.

Finally, the iMac is also getting an M4 before the end of the year. Little else is known about the update, but I know the one feature on my wish list: USB-C accessories.

Spring 2025: M4 MacBook Air

Apple’s most popular Mac was just updated to the M3 chip earlier this year, but an M4 MacBook Air is expected for spring 2025.

The 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air will be updated simultaneously to the M4 chip, but any changes beyond the processor bump are unknown.

It’s unlikely Apple will introduce any notable hardware revisions, since the MacBook Air was just redesigned with the M2 model. As a result, if you’re in the market for a MacBook Air today, the M4 may not be worth the wait over existing options.

Summer 2025: M4 Mac Studio, Mac Pro

The last two Macs to get the M4 chip will unsurprisingly be the most powerful.

Apple’s desktop powerhouses, the Mac Studio and Mac Pro, are expected to launch M4 updates around the middle of 2025—perhaps at WWDC.

These machines will likely be the first to include an M4 Ultra chip, alongside a cheaper M4 Max option for at least the Mac Studio.

Other details on the Mac Studio and Mac Pro are minimal so far. One thing to watch is the chance of one or both products receiving hardware redesigns. The Studio might follow the pattern of the Mac mini and shrink some. I’d put my money on a Mac Pro change, though, as it’s overdue for a new form factor.

The full M4 lineup in one year

If Apple is able to meet the timeline above, it will have updated every single Mac to a new chip in less than a full year.

In some ways, that’s the dream of Apple silicon.

Whether a Mac is due for a big redesign, or would simply benefit from a spec bump, Apple is able to push updates faster than it ever could before.

Mac users have had to endure an iPad getting the M4 first. But pretty soon, the wait for M4 Macs will be over.

Which upcoming M4 Mac are you most interested in? Let us know in the comments.